Are the Married at First Sight couples still together? Plus who split

Married at First Sight Australia has brought lots of drama to the UK since season four aired on E4 this July.

UK viewers got to see a reformatted season four – though the series has aired in Oz since 2015.

And the reality TV series – which sees couple matched up by experts then marrying literally as they first see each other when one walks down the aisle – hasn’t been short of surprises, from contestants getting hitched to more than one person, to a runaway bride, ahem, Lauren.

The series has been so popular, E4 revealed they’ll broadcast season 5 in August.

Following the season four finale , the one question many fans want to know is whether any of the couples stayed together once the cameras stopped rolling.

RadioTimes.com takes a look at what happened to all the couples and where they are now.

**Warning: Spoilers for season four**

Where are the Married at First Sight couples now?

The series first aired in 2017 and aired on E4 over five weeks this summer. The social experiment sees 11 couples matched up over a range of ages. The couples meet on their wedding day, get married, and then move in together to see if they can find love.

The experts include relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and dating expert Mel Schilling.

The trio matches up the hopefuls and then add commentary as we watch how they get on from the wedding day to honeymoon to long after.

The couples do not take part in a legally binding marriage, instead they meet at an altar for a commitment ceremony. They then decide by the end of the series to get married or not.

Sean Holland and Susan Rowlings

Sean, 35, a farmer, was paired with Susan Rowlings, 37, a mining truck driver.

While Susan’s reaction was positive when Sean rode in on a horse with his cowboy style hat, after spending time together they decided not to get married officially and they have separated.

They remained friends and both have completely moved on.

On March 24th, 2018, Susan gave birth to her first son, Ashton. Although she was not with the father, who she had met online, the two are co-parenting Ashton.

Sean has also found his happily ever after, as he proposed to girlfriend Roslyn Buerckner in November 2018. The pair are now married.

Jonathan Troughton and Cheryl Maitland

Entrepreneur Jonathan, 30, married Cheryl, 25, a hair salon assistant. The couple decided to break up before the final decision had to be made – and they haven’t reconciled.

Cheryl said she felt “betrayed” after fellow contestant Scarlett Cooper revealed she’d been receiving texts from Jonathan.

Cheryl got a second chance with Andrew, however, they weren’t a match. The pair experienced issues from the start with Andrew complaining he never knew if Cheryl was interested and Cheryl saying he never had her back.

After a few dramatic dinners with the whole group it came to an end.

Since leaving the show, she’s managed to find love with plumber Dean Gibbs, who saw her on the series.

Michael Tomic and Scarlett Cooper

Stripper Michael married aspiring author Scarlett – both 30. Things didn’t start well with Michael keeping his second job from Scarlett who told him she loved honesty.

The couple decided to break up before making a final decision – they are still separated.

There was a bit of drama afterwards when Scarlett said she had received texts from Jonathan Troughton in a Married at First Sight text scandal.

It doesn’t look like the pair have reunited since their split. Scarlett now works as an actress while Michael has reportedly refused to talk about the show since leaving.

Nadia Stamp and Anthony Manton

Flight attendant Nadia, 36, married racing broadcaster Anthony, 33. They found love! Well, someone had to right?

They decided to get properly married at the end of the show – but sad news, they then broke up.

It was all a bit awkward, Nadia revealed that Anthony dumped her as soon as the cameras cut. Speaking to hit.com.au she said: “He dropped me like a hotcake.”

Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian

Business owner Simon was paired with registered nurse Alene.

Despite their differences, fans grew to love them, and the pair decided to stay together until the end of the experiment.

However, they soon realised it wasn’t for them and separated.

Rumours began swirling that they’d rekindled their romance after the show, but sadly that’s not true, and it looks like Alene might have her eye on another MAFS star instead…sort of. Find out more in our Alene and Simon guide.

Andrew Hills and Vanessa Belvedere

Andy, 30, was paired up with student Vanessa, 31. The couple decided to get married, but they changed their minds and ended up separating.

Vanessa made the decision to dump Andy in an emotional break up, and then moved on, sharing photos of a new man on her social media.

Based on his Instagram feed, it doesn’t look like there’s a new lady in his life, but it looks like he’s enjoying the high life, regularly travelling and flying in hot air balloons.

We’ve broken down what caused Andrew and Vanessa’s emotional split.

Lauren Bran and Andrew Jones

Lauren, 33, was coupled with firefighter Andrew, 38. The pair decided to break up before the final decision. They are still separated.

Lauren was famously the “runaway bride”. She ditched Andrew in a dramatic TV moment. Don’t worry he got a take two though with Cheryl, although that didn’t turn out much better.

On the show, we learnt more about why Lauren dumped Andrew on Married at First Sight.

Cheryl Maitland and Andrew Jones

Hair salon assistant Cheryl, 25, was then paired with firefighter Andrew, 38. They also broke up before the final decision, and remain separated.

Sadly, Andrew has said he suffers from PTSD following the experience. He said there were trust issues and he would never appear on a show like this again.

“There’s still a bit of bitterness and PTSD almost – like you see the ad and you hear the voiceovers and you still get that rush of a feeling, like you know what’s going on,” he told the Mail Online.

Fans criticised Andrew for the comments he made on Cheryl Maitland’s intelligence and physical appearance at the boy’s night.

He pretended to grope her breasts during a night in with his fellow male contestants and when asked a week later if he’d done anything wrong he denied it. “I don’t know what to say to you, it was just a light-hearted boys night,” he said.

Cheryl, of course, was also paired up with another contestant Jonathan before she was paired up with Andrew – both didn’t work out. She’s now with Dean Gibbs.

John Robertson and Deborah Brosnan

Business owner John, 53, was paired with ex-model Deborah, 53. The oldest couple in the experiment they soon found themselves under the spotlight.

They also broke up before a final decision was made earlier in the experiment – they are still separated. Deborah rejected John.

Michelle Marsh and Jesse Konstantinoff

Commercial cleaner Michelle was paired with retailer Jesse, both 31. They decided not to get married.

They remain separated, but they have remained friends, and have posted selfies on Instagram.

Michelle began dating Adam Medwick, a firefighter and a dad-of-one. However, she doesn’t seem to be dating anyone at the moment.

This relationship comes after she dated season two’s Jono Pitman.

And if you’re wondering why there are two Marshs in the list… this series had twins take part.

Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy

Business owner Sharon was paired with carpenter Nick.

While Michelle and Jesse’s relationship never really started, Sharon and Nick seemed to make a genuine connection during the series.

They went ahead with the marriage at the end of the experiment, however, decided to separate afterwards.

“I love Nick, but after moving to Melbourne eight weeks ago to be with him, I soon realised that I’m not in love with him,” Sharon told New Idea at the time. Sharon has now moved on and met another man, Julian.

Speaking about her relationship, she told the West Australian in 2018: “He is everything I could ever want in a partner. Not to be a pessimist but I was waiting for the ‘but’ or baggage. But there wasn’t any. He’s perfect for me.”

