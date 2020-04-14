Accessibility Links

Vote for the best Doctor Who series of the modern era – Group 4

David Tennant’s final episodes vs the grand entrance of Matt Smith…

Karen Gillan, Matt Smith, David Tennant and Catherine Tate in Doctor Who (BBC)

With another week, it’s time for the next stage of our ongoing quest to find the best series of modern Doctor Who – and this time, we’re turning it up to 11.

Yes, in this week’s poll we’re asking fans to vote for their favourite out of two very popular collections of episodes – David Tennant’s series four against Matt Smith’s series five, Tenth Doctor vs Eleventh. And before you ask, yes, that does include David Tennant’s final collection of specials, right up until his regeneration.

So which series gets your vote? Will it be the final adventures of the Tenth Doctor with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) taking on a planet of Ood, Davros, The Vashta Nerada and the Sontarans? Or will it be the Eleventh Doctor’s adventures with Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) to medieval Venice, a Silurian invasion site, a World War Two Dalek operation and a nest of Weeping Angels that swings it for you?


Vote now – or, if you’d like a recap of the series, check out below.

Series four (and specials)

s4_12_wal_02

At this stage, David Tennant could probably have read out the phone book and still had millions tuning in – but instead, the departing Tenth Doctor (and showrunner Russell T Davies) turned out some of the strongest NuWho episodes to date from 2008-2010.

Teaming up with Donna to meet Agatha Christie, fight off the Sontarans, change history (thanks to a strange beetle) and finally battle the Daleks with the entire extended Whoniverse, before flying a bus to an alien desert, fleeing water monsters and taking on the Time Lords themselves, the Tenth Doctor definitely went out with a bang.

Series five

Matt Smith and Karen Gillan in Doctor Who: The Eleventh Hour (BBC)
Matt Smith and Karen Gillan in Doctor Who: The Eleventh Hour (BBC)

Taking over just a few months after Tennant and Davies’ departures, new Doctor Matt Smith and showrunner Steven Moffat had pretty big converse trainers to fill – but happily, series five was a triumph.

Investigating mysterious cracks in time, reuniting with Alex Kingston’s River Song, meeting a future Queen of England, Winston Churchill and Vincent Van Gogh (as well as a few Silurians, fish-vampires, Dream Lords and more), this series had it all. It’s astonishing they managed to find time to kickstart the bow tie fashion industry at the same time.

Now’s the time to cast your vote! And join us back here next week for another NuWho face-off…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.

Karen Gillan, Matt Smith, David Tennant and Catherine Tate in Doctor Who (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
