Olivia Colman cast in new Sky drama written by her husband

One of the most reliably brilliant stars of film and television, The Crown‘s Olivia Colman has now been cast in a new Sky original drama.

Landscapers comes from Sister – the same team behind massive 2019 hit Chernobyl – and will be helmed by Nebraska director Alexander Payne, with a script written by none other than Colman’s husband, Ed Sinclair.

The four-part limited series is inspired by real events and will focus on convicted killers Susan (Colman) and Christopher Edwards, a seemingly mild-mannered couple who were accused of murdering Susan’s parents and burying them in their garden.

Sky promises a “blackly comic, narratively playful true crime drama” which apparently follows extensive research into the case, including direct access to the accused.

Colman said, “I love Ed’s scripts, which is just as well as he cooks many of my meals. No, the truth is it’s quite rare to be desperate to play a part on the first reading of a script, but that was the case here. The writing is brave, but subtle and tender too – a joy for any actor.”

Sky Studios director of drama Cameron Roach added, “Ed’s scripts are a riveting and sensitive exploration of what could drive such an ordinary couple to commit murder and I’m delighted that Olivia Colman will bring Susan to life in what promises to be a compelling series.

“And after the success of the multi award-winning Chernobyl, we’re pleased to be working with Sister on another original drama inspired by true events.”

Further casting for the series has not yet been announced, but it will begin filming in 2020 and air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.