Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on Dan Osborne marriage on I’m a Celeb

Jacqueline Jossa discussed her relationship with husband Dan Osbourne on I’m a Celeb in a heart-to-heart with Nadine Coyle, just days after reports she was ‘threatening’ to quit the show following previous ‘cheating’ rumours.

The 27-year-old opened up about first meeting her husband of two years, after Nadine revealed she dated Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe.

When Nadine asked whether Jacqueline knew Dan well before they started dating, Jacqueline replied: “We used to hang out but not flirty, we are really tactile now but at the beginning I was like goofy but I fancied him and liked him but it was hard to tell.

“I was recently single and going on a singles night at work and we were texting through the night and I told him where I was and he sent a shocked face and said ‘Oh no a single’s night, I’ll have to get in there quick.’”

She continued: “He then said he would come and pick me up, I was so nervous but the second I spoke to him we really got on, had the best night and were laughing and joking the whole time.

“In the car on the way home he texted me to say he felt so lucky to have met me, he’d had the best few days and felt he’d fallen for me already. I was in the back of the car thinking, he’s so fit and he likes me! And from there we got on and liked each other, it was really cute.”

Jacqueline’s sweet anecdote stands in stark contrast to recent reports, with Jacqueline reportedly threatening to ‘quit’ the show when her fellow campmate Myles Stephenson claimed her other half cheated on her in an unaired clip.

The Rak-Su singer previously dated Love Island‘s Gabby Allen, who has been rumoured to have had a fling with Dan – something that has been strenuously denied by both parties.

In scenes not broadcast, Jacqueline reportedly told producers she needed to speak to Dan before continuing in the show.

A spokesperson from I’m a Celeb told RadioTimes.com they couldn’t comment on individual cases, and said in a statement: “The safety and wellbeing of all of our campmates is our number one priority.

“All campmates have 24 hour access to both medical and psychological support during their stay in camp.”

I’m a Celebrity…continues every night at 9pm on ITV