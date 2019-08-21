Who is Henry Bird from Bake Off? Meet the GBBO 2019 contestant and Durham student

It was the reality show that first inspired Henry to pursue baking, when series 2 was filmed just down the road from his house. Now, at only 20, the English Lit student is one of the youngest contestants in this year’s edition of The Great British Bake Off.

He will compete against 12 other amateur bakers starting on Tuesday 27th August.

Henry Bird: Key facts

Name: Henry Bird

Age: 20

From: Durham

Occupation: English literature student at Durham University

Instagram: @henryfabird

Who is Henry Bird?

Henry is only 20 and one of the youngest contestants in this year’s edition of Bake Off. However he is not a novice when it comes to baking or the show.

He was first inspired to taking up baking when he was only 12 and the Bake Off tent was pitched in his local park.

“I have wanted to get into the tent since series 2,” says Henry. “They filmed it at the end of my road, so I used to see Paul Hollywood when I walked past the tent to go to school in the mornings, so I really got into it. To be inside the actual tent was totally wonderful.”

And he didn’t miss the chance to make the judge aware of this fortuitous connection: “On the first day of filming, I told Paul that I remembered him filming at Valentine’s for series 2 and we had a chat about that and shared our memories of that time. So he knew I had come full circle and was now in the Tent, and that was pretty special.”

Henry’s style of bake is elegant and composed of delicate, carefully combined flavours. He first started experimenting on his friends and family, but has recently needed to adapt to student living and has been testing his creations on the discerning palates of his house mates.

The entire student community will be surprised to be represented at Bake Off, but “there are lots of people in the choir at University who knew that I applied but don’t know that I got on,” says Henry.

When is the Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

The tenth series of TGBBO will start on Tuesday 27th August at 8pm on Channel 4.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be returning to the tent alongside hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

Thirteen bakers – including a lorry driver, a veterinary surgeon and a first-time novelist – will face off during ten weeks of competitions.

