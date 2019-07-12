Meet the cast of Father Brown

Hallelujah! Harry Potter’s Mark Williams (aka Mr Weasley) is once again donning the white collar for another series of Father Brown, which sees the crime-solving cleric attempt to solve mysteries and murders with the help of a small band of loyal parishioners.

Here’s all you need to know about the detective priest, his cohorts and the stars behind the characters…

Mark Williams plays Father Brown

Who is Father Brown? Like many of the best TV detectives, Father Brown’s unassuming manner conceals a brain like a steel trap. As a priest it’s his job to understand people – and to see into their souls – which also proves to be particularly helpful in his work as an amateur sleuth.

Where have I seen Mark Williams before? The actor has been a recognisable face on British TV screens for many years now but he’s arguably best known as one of the stars of 90s comedy sketch series The Fast Show. Doctor Who fans will know him as Brian Williams, father of the Doctor’s travelling companion Rory, Harry Potter fans will know him as Ron’s dad Arthur Weasley, while in recent years he’s had roles in Still Open All Hours, Blandings, Hustle and Being Human.

Sorcha Cusack plays Mrs Bridgette McCarthy

Who is Mrs McCarthy? is the parish secretary at St Mary’s church, so is at the centre of much of village business, which is good since she enjoys a bit of gossip. She’s devoted to Father Brown, helping him with his cases, and making sure he eats. She doesn’t always see eye to eye with Lady Felicia, and there are regular clashes between them — but they both share a grudging respect for one another.

Where have I seen Sorcha Cusack before? Cusack comes from a family of actors, her sisters Sinéad Cusack, Niamh Cusack and Catherine Cusack are all in the business and she’s the sister-in-law of Sinéad’s husband Jeremy Irons and aunt to their son Max Irons. Numerous film and TV roles have included as Brad Pitt’s mum in Guy Ritchie film Snatch and Mrs Nicholson in Mrs Brown’s Boys (although that role has since been taken over by another actress).

Nancy Carroll plays Lady Felicia Montague

Who is Lady Felicia? Socialite Lady Felicia has an uncanny knack for stumbling across dead bodies, which usually elicits the famous fits of screaming that kick off one of Father Brown’s cases. She’s a loyal aide to the priest, but gets on less well with his secretary Mrs McCarthy.

Where have I seen Nancy Carroll before? The actress is best know for her prolific stage career but recent screen roles suggest a taste for crime – you may have spotted her in The Suspicions of Mr Whichcer, Silent Witness and episodes of Midsomer Murders, in addition to Call the Midwife.

Emer Kenny plays The Honourable Penelope “Bunty” Windermere

Who is Bunty? Lady Felicia’s niece shares her eye for the gents, and along with Mrs McCarthy often joins Father Brown on his investigations. She’s whip-smart, an accomplished shot, and can pick a lock in 3.5 seconds.

Where have I seen Emer Kenny before? Kenny is best known for her stint on Albert Square as EastEnders’s Zsa Zsa Carter and more recently has been seen in BBC3 comedies Pramface, Badults and Siblings.

She also played Joan in the BBC’s TV movie Eric & Ernie, which followed the beginnings of comedy duo Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise.

Jack Deam plays Inspector Mallory

Who is Inspector Mallory? An overzealous, and often misguided, police investigator, Inspector Mallory who doesn’t always appreciate “Padre” Father Brown interfering in his cases.

Where have I seen Jack Deam before? Best known as pyromaniac Marty Fisher in Channel 4’s Shameless, Jack Deam has also appeared in Heartbeat, Jimmy McGovern’s recent drama Hillsborough drama and as rapist Phil Simmonds in a 2000 Coronation Street storyline.

John Burton plays Sergeant Goodfellow

Who is Sergeant Goodfellow? Inspector Mallory’s right-hand man Sergeant Goodfellow occasionally slips Father Brown nuggets of useful information about a case behind his boss’s back.

Where have I seen John Burton before? Burton is no stranger to playing officers of the law, having been seen as DC Cody in Coronation Street, PC Steve Watson in Noah’s Ark, PC Joe Sambrook in The Bill and DS Andy Nicoll in Catch Me If You Can.

Viewers may also have spotted him in numerous other soap roles as well as in TV movie All in the Game, alongside Ray Winstone, and in 2006 drama Afterlife.

John Light plays Monsieur Hercule Flambeau

Who is Hercule Flambeau? Father Brown’s arch-nemesis Hercule Flambeau is a ruthless jewel and art thief who pops up each series to cross swords with the priest.

Where have I seen John Light before? When it comes to his screen work, John Light is another actor who’s no stranger to crime, having appeared as Dacourt in Maigret, alongside Rowan Atkinson, and as Professor Felix Garwood in Lewis and prequel Endeavour. He also recently starred as Richard Binser in Agatha Raisin.

Tom Chambers plays Inspector Sullivan

Who is Inspector Sullivan? A rather arrogant police detective, Sullivan was eventually won over by Father Brown’s meddling ways. Series seven will mark his first return to the show after his departure in series two.

Where have I seen Tom Chambers before? The former Strictly Come Dancing winner is best known for his roles as Sam Strachan in Holby City and Max Tyler in Waterloo Road. He’s also appeared in both Emmerdale and Casualty more recently.