The first Watchmen trailer teases how the TV series will be different to the comics

The first teaser trailer for Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series has been released – and it gives us an insight into how the series will work as a quasi-sequel to Alan Moore’s graphic novel.

Advertisement

The Lost creator has moved the story to the present day, many years after the events of the comics.

From the looks of the clip, it seems that an army of vigilantes (donning Rorschach masks) is rising up against the police. “We convinced ourselves that they were gone,” a police sergeant (played by Don Johnson) says to his officers, “but they were just hibernating.”

It also gives us our first look at Regina King, who won best supporting actress at this year’s Academy Awards for If Beale Street Could Talk, as Dr Erika Murphy – though its unclear exactly what part she will play as the story unfolds.

Jeremy Irons also appears as an ageing Ozymandias. Check it out below.

In an Instagram post shared when the show was in early production, Lindelof explained that the series will not be a sequel, but that it will take place in the same world.

“Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament,” he wrote. “When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica.”

Intriguing…

Advertisement

Watchmen is set to launch on Sky Atlantic in Autumn 2019