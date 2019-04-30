Sherlock, Game of Thrones and Doctor Who stars join Dracula cast

BBC1 has served up a fresh slab of Dracula castings to get your fangs into.

The drama – written by Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss – has just announced some recognisable faces from Black Mirror, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones and Sherlock will join series lead Claes Bang.

These include Jonathan Aris, who played forensics officer Philip Anderson in Sherlock, as well as appearing in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, The End of the F***ing World and The Night Manager.

Sacha Dhawan (Davos from Iron Fist) will also star, alongside Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Curtis from Misfits), Catherine Schell (Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and Doctor Who 1979 series City of Death), Youssef Kerkour (Sami from Home) and Clive Russell (Brynden Tully from Game of Thrones).

Their roles are yet to be revealed.

The actors above join a cast that includes John Heffernan, Joanna Scanlan, Dolly Wells, Morfydd Clark, Lujza Richter and Mark Gatiss.

Filming for the three-part series began in Orava Castle in Slovakia before continuing in England. Jonny Campbell (Westworld), Damon Thomas (Killing Eve) and Paul McGuigan (Sherlock) will direct episodes.

The series will premiere on BBC1 in the UK and on Netflix in other territories.