Meet the cast of Shakespeare and Hathaway series two

Jo Joyner and Mark Benton have returned as mystery-solving duo Shakespeare and Hathaway in the BBC’s hit daytime drama.

The series began on Monday 25th February 2019, and continues every weekday. The whole of series two is also already available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

Here’s everyone you need to meet – from main characters to guest stars…

Mark Benton plays Frank Hathaway

Who is Frank Hathaway? Former detective inspector Frank Hathaway works as a private investigator, alongside his partner Lu Shakespeare.

What else has Mark Benton been in? Some of Mark Benton’s most high-profile roles include Eddie in Early Doors, Richmond in Eddie the Eagle, Feldman in The Halcyon, teacher Daniel Chalk in Waterloo Road, and Howard in Northern Lights.

Jo Joyner plays Luella Shakespeare

Who is Luella Shakespeare? A former hairdresser. She bought into Frank’s business as a private detective after he helped clear her name when she was accused of murdering her new husband, and the two are now partners.

What else has Jo Joyner been in? Perhaps best known for playing Tanya in EastEnders, Jo Joyner has also starred in Ackley Bridge, Be Lucky, Mount Pleasant, The Confessions of Dorian Gray, Green Wing, and Ordinary Lies. She has also appeared as the character Lynda in Doctor Who.

Patrick Walshe McBride plays Sebastian Brudenell

Who is Sebastian Brudenell? Shakespeare and Hathaway’s junior employee. He is a young, aspiring RADA-trained actor who uses his skills whenever undercover investigations are required, often wearing elaborate costumes.

What else has Patrick Walshe McBride been in? The young actor has previously appeared in Lewis, Holby City and Pixies. He will soon play Paul in the upcoming TV series Giri/Haji.

Roberta Taylor plays Gloria Fonteyn

Who is Gloria Fonteyn? Gloria runs a theatre costumier and is close friends with Sebastian, who lives above.

What else has Roberta Taylor been in? A veteran of stage and screen as well as a published author, Roberta Taylor recently played Celia Lavender in Idris Elba drama Luther. She has also starred as Inspector Gina Gold in The Bill, while other credits include Viceroy’s House, The Foreigner, Doctors, and a stint on EastEnders as the character Irene.

Amber Aga plays DI Christine Marlowe

Who is DI Christine Marlowe? The local detective inspector, who often crosses paths with Shakespeare and Hathaway. She and Frank know each other from his time in the police when she was his junior, and there is a certain amount of friction.

What else has Amber Aga been in? The actress has recently appeared in There She Goes, Bounty Hunters, and Absentia. She played Dr Anvar “Annie” Parvez in Murder City.

Tomos Eames plays DS Keeler

Who is DS Keeler? DI Marlowe’s junior on the police force. He hates Frank Hathaway.

What else has Tomos Eames been in? The actor, who previously appeared in series one of Shakespeare and Hathaway, has screen credits including Jellyfish, Burn Burn Burn, and Spotless.

Guest stars for episode 10:

Leon Williams plays Anthony Percy

Who is Anthony Percy? Newlywed Anthony and his wife Bianca’s first day as homeowners turns into a nightmare when their removal men disappear with all their worldly goods. They turn to Frank and Lu for help.

What else has Leon Williams been in? The actor has previously starred in the TV series Tashi, New Tricks, and Miffy’s Adventures Big and Small.

Alice Barlow plays Bianca Percy

Who is Bianca Percy? Anthony’s wife, who is horrified when the removal men take off with all her wedding presents. The one thing she has managed to save is her beloved goldfish in his fishbowl.

What else has Alice Barlow been in? You might recognise her from Hollyoaks, where she played Rae Wilson from 2009 to 2011. Since then, Alice Barlow has appeared in Benidorm, Drifters, and Coronation Street.

Simon Lowe plays Florian Flores

Who is Florian Flores? Alias Florian Fortescue, a conman running a “removal company.”

What else has Simon Lowe been in? Simon Lowe played Derek Evans in EastEnders, Mr Bell in 4 o’Clock Club, Darren Critchall in Ackley Bridge, and Sergeant James Collins in Doctors.

Ciaran Griffiths plays Billy

Who is Billy? Florian’s accomplice in this scam. We’ve met Billy “The Brick” Porters before, and Frank Hathaway has a soft spot for this troubled young lad who is ‘not the brightest tool in the box’.

What else has Ciaran Griffiths been in? The actor starred as DC Gary Best in The Bill until 2005, and later played Micky Maguire in Shameless. Further credits include Waterloo Road, The Mill, and Coronation Street.

James Dreyfus plays Claude Mortimer

Who is Claude Mortimer? A gangster. We first meet him when he visits Florian’s lock-up full of stolen goods.

What else has James Dreyfus been in? The actor starred as Roger in Mount Pleasant, and is also known for his roles in The Thin Blue Line and Gimme Gimme Gimme.

Lydia Lakemoore plays Mercy

Who is Mercy? Claude Mortimer’s henchwoman.

What else has Lydia Lakemoore been in? The young actress is a relative newcomer to our screens, with small roles in The Sidemen Show and Foxhole.