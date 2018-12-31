The Voice UK coaches nail a classic tune in first look clip of 2019 series

The Voice UK judges coaches are back! Ahead of the ITV competition’s first episode of 2019 (Saturday 5th January, 8pm), we’ve been gifted a sneak peek of Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Olly Murs belting out their first group performance of the series.

And it’s good news for anyone who enjoyed their cover of Sweet Dreams in the show’s recent trailer: the supergroup will be singing the Eurythmics hit again for the main show – complete with J-Hud absolutely nailing the tune’s final note.

Even rapper will.i.am seems like he’s giving everything to the song (although it sounds like the producers may have turned his microphone down a few notches).

Speaking about the song choice, Sir Tom Jones said: “I’ve always loved the record. The Eurythmics made great records. It’s a great message – ‘sweet dreams are made of this.’ It’s all perfect for this competition.”

Of course, most of the singing in the show’s first episodes won’t be from the fab four but the eager contestants hoping to impress the coaches enough to turn their chairs.

In the 2019 show, the coaches will be looking for ten acts to fill up their teams, which could include a singing trio, with groups of three allowed to audition in the contest for the first time.

Whether a three-piece group, duo or solo singer takes The Voice crown, the winning act will win a recording music giants Polydor Records.

The Voice UK returns Saturday 5th January, 8pm, ITV