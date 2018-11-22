New I’m a Celeb clip shows the moment campmates come face-to-face with their new leader – Noel Edmonds

“You’re now gladiators, and your fate will be decided by a new camp leader,” says Dec. “All hail the Emperor!”

But in this first-look clip from I’m A Celebrity, there is less hailing and more giggling as Noel Edmonds strolls onto the platform to a trumpet fanfare.

The camp’s new Emperor makes his grand entrance dressed in a laurel wreath, cape, purple sash, shorts and hiking boots.

It’s a little undignified, especially given that it’s pouring down in Australia and everyone else is dressed in waterproof macs. “Hail – literally.” He observes. “And rain.”

After much speculation, Edmonds has entered the camp as the final contestant for 2018.

Confirming his appearance, he said: “I am going to win because I promise the British public if they vote for me, I will retire from television and I will never appear again. There’s a deal that I am striking with the great British public who have supported me over the years – they make me ‘King of the Jungle’ and I will retire and never appear again!”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on Thursday 22nd November at 9pm on ITV