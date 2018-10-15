Who are the new judges and presenters on BBC2’s Family Cooking Showdown?

BBC2’s Family Cooking Showdown returns after a revamp.

Gone are former judges Rosemary Shrager and Giorgio Locatelli and presenters Zoe Ball and Nadiya Hussein, to be replaced by Yorkshire chef Tommy Banks and Celebrity MasterChef winner Angellica Bell.

Banks and Bell (ooh, catchy) will oversee competing families putting their kitchen skills to the test, taking on unusual tasks with the hope of being crowned the Showdown’s winning family.

The new series will air every evening at 7pm on BBC2, beginning Monday 15th October 2018 — here’s everything you need to know about the new line-up.

Tommy Banks

Who is Tommy Banks, and where have I seen him before?

Yorkshire chef Tommy Banks was just 24 when he became the youngest ever chef to win a coveted Michelin star. His family restaurant, The Black Swan at Oldstead, was also voted the best in the world by TripAdvisor in 2017.

He’s appeared twice on Great British Menu, winning the fish course both in 2016 and 2017, and is also a regular guest chef on Saturday Kitchen.

Angellica Bell

Who is Angellica Bell, and where have I seen her before?

Some viewers might recognise Bell from her CBBC days, where she was an anchor on a variety of shows including 50/50 and That’s Genius!

She’s also a guest presenter on BBC1’s The One Show, and last year won the 2017 series of Celebrity MasterChef. She’ll join Banks in bringing her culinary expertise and love of home cooking to the contest.