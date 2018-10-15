Jodie Whittaker cried the first time she went inside Doctor Who’s new Tardis

New Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker was so overwhelmed by her first visit to the set of the Tardis that she had to slip off for a cry afterwards.

In the new issue of Radio Times, the actor playing the Thirteenth Doctor takes readers on a tour of the redesigned Tardis for series 11, explaining how her own first visit was “surprisingly emotional.”

“Just walking into it the first time was amazing,” she said. “It was just me, [executive producer] Matt Stevens and [showrunner] Chris Chibnall. After I stepped in, I immediately had to go off and have a little cry. I had a real moment. It was surprisingly emotional.”

And, like many of the fans after the second episode, Whittaker is particularly fond of one particular element of the Tardis.

“My favourite part is the pedal I can push and a custard cream falls out!” she said. “It’s an Arwel Jones [Doctor Who’s production designer] special.”

Her colleagues felt similarly bowled over on their first visit, too.

“I felt like a little kid again, walking into the Tardis for the first time,” Tosin Cole, who plays companion Ryan Sinclair, said. “I wanted to try everything: ‘what does this do? What does that do?'”

Bradley Walsh added: “Having watched Doctor Who as a child during the Bill Hartnell and Pat Troughton years, I’d say Arwel Jones and his team have done the most fantastic job.”

