Is Paul Hollywood giving out too many handshakes on Bake Off?

Has the Hollywood handshake lost its value? Have your say in our poll…

Paul Hollywood, Bake Off (C4, EH)

Paul Hollywood giving out approving handshakes on The Great British Bake Off used to be “rarer than a unicorn riding a flying pig” – but in recent weeks seeing three per episode has become, dare we say it, normal.

In Cake Week, Paul shook the hands of three bakers, two of these handshakes occurring during the showstopper round. He even admitted he was disappointed with himself.

But what about YOU? Are you disappointed? Is Paul offering out too many handshakes? Is there even such a thing as too many Hollywood handshakes?

Have your say in our poll…

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4

All about The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - Prue Leith
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

