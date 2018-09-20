Accessibility Links

Jodie Whittaker reads out angry tweets from Doctor Who fans

Jodie Whittaker reads out angry tweets from Doctor Who fans

The 13th Doctor has responded to the Twitter trolls in style!

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

When Jodie Whittaker was announced as the first ever female Doctor, the internet reacted instantly — and suffice to say, not everyone was happy with the casting choice, with many saying the role should have gone to another male actor.

Now, Whittaker has responded to some of the sexist tweets posted following the announcement in a Mean Tweets-style video for Stylist.

The Broadchurch star, who made her debut as the two-hearted alien in the 2017 Christmas special, read out some of the best — and worst — responses to her casting.

“It’s gonna be s**t I’m officially done by Doctor Who,” one tweet read.

“Alright! Rude,” Whittaker responded, unfazed, pulling a face for the camera.

Reading out another tweet that claimed Whittaker had “ruined” the sci-fi franchise, she said: “Well you haven’t even seen me do it yet!”

You can watch the full video below.

Doctor Who series 11 premieres on BBC1 on 7th October

