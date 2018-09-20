Jodie Whittaker reads out angry tweets from Doctor Who fans

The 13th Doctor has responded to the Twitter trolls in style!

When Jodie Whittaker was announced as the first ever female Doctor, the internet reacted instantly — and suffice to say, not everyone was happy with the casting choice, with many saying the role should have gone to another male actor.

Now, Whittaker has responded to some of the sexist tweets posted following the announcement in a Mean Tweets-style video for Stylist.

The Broadchurch star, who made her debut as the two-hearted alien in the 2017 Christmas special, read out some of the best — and worst — responses to her casting.

“It’s gonna be s**t I’m officially done by Doctor Who,” one tweet read.

“Alright! Rude,” Whittaker responded, unfazed, pulling a face for the camera.

Reading out another tweet that claimed Whittaker had “ruined” the sci-fi franchise, she said: “Well you haven’t even seen me do it yet!”

You can watch the full video below.

When Jodie Whittaker's role on @bbcdoctorwho was announced, the internet had something to say about it. Here's her reaction to some of the best (and worst) responses… @bbcpress pic.twitter.com/ScMRlh37Ty — Stylist Magazine (@StylistMagazine) September 19, 2018

Doctor Who series 11 premieres on BBC1 on 7th October