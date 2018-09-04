Viewers praise “difficult” and “heartbreaking” Warrington bombing drama Mother’s Day

Anna Maxwell Martin and Vicky McClure played two mothers brought together by the 1993 tragedy

Mother’s Day, a one-off drama telling the story of the 1993 Warrington bombing, moved viewers to tears on Monday night.

The BBC2 film stars Vicky McClure and Anna Maxwell Martin as two mothers brought together by an IRA bombing during the Irish Troubles that killed two young boys and injured 56.

Alastair Campbell – the former spokesman and campaign director of Tony Blair, who helped with negotiations that led to the Good Friday Agreement and the end of the Troubles – tweeted about the “superb” drama.

Superb TV. An important story and an important step on the road to peace. #MothersDay https://t.co/NJHH2UrVLP — Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) September 3, 2018

And the parents of 12-year-old Tim Parry who died in the explosions, Wendy and Colin, thanked the cast and crew for bringing their story to the screen.

Thank you to all the cast #mothersday To @fergusobrienuk Nick Leather Marco, Gareth and everyone who made tonight's drama possible. @Vicky_McClure @DanielMays9 David Wilmot, Anna Maxwell Martin & all the young actors were just brilliant. Susan you're amazing pic.twitter.com/iQPnnp3ej3 — Wendy Parry (@WendyParry4P) September 3, 2018

Thank you @Vicky_McClure, @DanielMays9 and Anna Maxwell Martin for such powerful performances https://t.co/CcYiZYe1pA — Colin Parry OBE (@ColinParryPeace) September 3, 2018

Viewers also took to Twitter to say how “difficult” and “heartbreaking” they found the film, with some who live in or close to Warrington remembering how the tragedy shook the town.

Started watching #MothersDay on BBC, but 15 minutes in and I'm just not able for it. Devastating — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) September 3, 2018

Probably one of the worst days in our towns history, I remember it like it was yesterday and I'm finding this a tough watch #MothersDay — Michael P (@MikeyWire) September 3, 2018

Remembering all the litter bins sealed up afterwards in our neighbouring town. The instructions on the wall in the shop where I worked aged 16 on what to do if you answered the phone to a bomb threat. This programme is so powerful and evocative and important. #mothersday — Helen Atherton (@H_Atherton) September 3, 2018

Will done to all involved in #MothersDay an incredibly powerful piece of television. @Vicky_McClure @DanielMays9 — Tom Davis (@BigTomD) September 3, 2018

I don’t think anything has hit me as hard as #MothersDay in such a small space of time. 20 minutes in and I’m in absolute pieces, quite literally hits home😞 — liv (@livevaans) September 3, 2018

#MothersDay is a difficult watch & absolutely heartbreaking 💔 Tim’s parents set up the @peacecentre in memory of & Johnathan Ball who died following the IRA bombing in Warrington. His parents are truly inspirational 🕊 — LowAnn (@LowAnn13) September 3, 2018