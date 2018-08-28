Join BBC1’s newest (and most high-maintenance) family in their struggling Manchester salon

You don’t choose your family. Nobody knows this better than Bel, the protagonist of BBC1’s Age Before Beauty. After eighteen years of raising her children at home, Bel finds herself again surrounded by relatives as she agrees to manage the family business.

Advertisement

In the words of the BBC, Age Before Beauty aims to explore “youth, age, instant gratification and long-term relationships set within the beauty industry.”

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC1’s upcoming family drama.

When is Age Before Beauty on TV?

BBC1’s six-part drama is on Tuesdays at 9pm.

Filming took place in Manchester’s Northern Quarter starting in June 2017. Debbie Horsfield, the screenwriter behind hit series Poldark and Cutting It, penned the drama with Paul Norton Walker (I Want My Wife Back, Riviera) directing.

Who will star in Age Before Beauty?

You may notice a few notable names on the series’ family tree. Polly Walker (Mr Selfridge) leads as Bel, a homemaker who takes over her family’s salon.

Robson Green of Grantchester fame plays Teddy, Bel’s brother-in-law and best friend, while Sue Johnston (The Royle Family) steps into the role of Ivy-Rae, Bel’s mother.

James Murray (Him) also joins this hectic family as Bel’s husband of 25 years. Alongside him are Lisa Riley (Three Girls), Kelly Harrison (The Level) and Vicky Myers (The Five) as Bel’s sisters Tina, Leanne and Heidi, respectively.

Madeleine Mantock, who appeared in Into the Badlands and is set to star in the upcoming Charmed reboot, will play personal trainer Lorelei.

What is Age Before Beauty about?

Two words: family feud.

This drama follows the exploits of a bizarre Manchester family and their struggling beauty salon business. Chief in the family is Bel, a homemaker and mother whose twin children have just left the nest for university. Looking to fill this void in her life, she decides to focus her attentions on salvaging the family business. Though, that also means Bel must work alongside her overbearing – and perpetually squabbling – relatives.

She must keep in check her mother Ivy-Rae (spray tans) and sisters Leanne (nails/personal styling), Tina (tattoos) and Heidi (fillers and Botox) while making sure everything doesn’t crumble around her.

And if that wasn’t enough, Bel’s marriage is put in jeopardy when a young personal trainer catches her husband’s eye.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Age Before Beauty?

Yes. The trailer was first posted by Lisa Jane Riley on Twitter, and is now available to watch on YouTube. Check it out below.