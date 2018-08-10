Michaela Coel stars in explosive first trailer for war crimes thriller Black Earth Rising
The Chewing Gum star is joined by John Goodman, Noma Dumezweni and Harriet Walter
Michaela Coel’s new BBC2 thriller Black Earth Rising looks set to be incredibly intense – and thought provoking – as it tackles the prosecution of international war crimes and the thorny issue of the West’s relationship with Africa.
The drama, from Bafta-winning writer Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman), stars the Chewing Gum creator and actress as Kate Ashby, who was rescued as a young child during the Rwandan genocide and brought to Britain.
Her adoptive mother Eve Ashby (The Crown’s Harriet Walter) is a world class British prosecutor in international criminal law, and now Kate has followed in her footsteps – working as a legal investigator in the law chambers of Michael Ennis (John Goodman). But when Eve prosecutes an African militia leader at the International Criminal Court, the story takes an unexpected turn for everyone involved.
According to the BBC, Black Earth Rising will explore “issues of justice, guilt and self-determination” across Europe, the UK, Africa and the USA.
The eight-part fictional drama also stars The Cursed Child actress Noma Dumezweni, Tamara Tunie, Lucian Msamati and Abena Ayivor.
Black Earth Rising will start on BBC2 in September