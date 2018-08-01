England v India 2018 cricket TV and radio coverage: how to follow the summer Test series live

Follow every ball of the most anticipated Test series of the summer on Sky Sports, Channel 5 and the BBC

India, the number one Test cricket side in the world, meets number one ODI side England in what is quickly shaping up to be one of the most intriguing summer Test series in years.

Advertisement

England’s 2-1 victory over India in their limited overs series cemented their status in that form of the game, but with a red ball in hand Joe Root’s side have looked far more hesitant, winning just one of their previous nine Tests.

Who will come out on top in the five-Test series starting on Wednesday 1st August 2018? Find out everything you need to know about watching England’s summer of cricket live on TV and online.

When does the England v India Test cricket series start?

The first of five Test starts on Wednesday 1st August at Edgbaston. The final match begins on 7th September – check the schedule below for full details.

How can I watch England v India live on TV?

Full ball-by-ball live TV coverage will be on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Free-to-air highlights will be on Channel 5 each evening from around 7pm.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber, you can also watch online via Sky Go or the Sky Sports app.

Can I watch England live if I’m not a Sky Sports subscriber?

Yes, even if you’re not a subscriber you can check out Sky’s full coverage without a contract via NOW TV. If you don’t have Sky Sports, you can watch it without a contract with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass.

NOW TV allows you to watch online and on TV with a set-top box, without having to pay for a full contract.

Where else can I follow England v India live?

Test Match Special will of course be providing full live radio coverage of England’s Test series as usual.

Listen in full on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, or via the BBC Sport website and iPlayer Radio.

The BBC Sport website will also have regular video clips available to watch online throughout the day’s play, as part of a new deal signed by the BBC and the ECB.

Who are in the squads for England and India?

England first Test squad

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes

India first three Test squads

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

England v India 2018 full Test schedule

1st Test (Edgbaston): Wednesday 1st – Sunday 5th August

2nd Test (Lord’s): Thursday 9th – Monday 13th August

3rd Test (Trent Bridge): Saturday 18th – Wednesday 22nd August

4th Test (Ageas Bowl): Thursday 30th August – Monday 3rd September

Advertisement

5th Test (The Kia Oval): Friday 7th – Tuesday 11th September