Things get steamy in first A Discovery of Witches trailer

Forget Twilight, True Blood or The Vampire Diaries – the next big supernatural romance to look out for is A Discovery of Witches, a new series coming to Sky1 later this year and adapted from the Deborah Harkness novel of the same name.

And now fans are getting a first look at exactly how the torrid relationship between a vampire (Matthew Goode) and a witch (Teresa Palmer) will play out, thanks to a brand-new trailer for the series (the first official one after one or two teasers) that ramps up the romance.

Apart from all the sauciness, A Discovery of Witches will follow the story of bloodsucker Matthew Clairmont and “spellbound” magic user Diana as they hunt down a mysterious magic text that could save both their peoples from extinction.

However, different supernatural factions see this as an opportunity to take control of the world, while the taboo against Matthew and Diana’s relationship brings all sorts of trouble to the new couple.

As you can see in the trailer the action takes place in Oxford and various picturesque European locations, with cast members including Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston, Sherlock’s Lindsay Duncan and Louise Brealey and Game of Thrones’ Owen Teale. It’s an exciting time for both fans of the original novels and newcomers looking for their next fantasy fix – hopefully the new adaptation will cast a spell over them all.

A Discovery of Witches airs on Sky One this autumn