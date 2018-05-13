Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
UK Eurovision entry SuRie breaks silence over stage invader

UK Eurovision entry SuRie breaks silence over stage invader

Luckily, she still has a sense of humour about the whole thing

A man take the stage to interrupt singer SuRie of United Kingdom performs during the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal on May 12, 2018. ( Photo by Pedro FiÃºza/NurPhoto via Getty Images, HF)

The UK’s performance on last night’s Eurovision song contest was a bit more action-packed than many were expecting, with SuRie’s performance of her song Storm interrupted by an unexpected stage invader who briefly called the UK media “Nazis” before being pulled offstage and taken into police custody.

Advertisement

In the on-air broadcast the incident was quickly glossed over, and it was later revealed that SuRie had opted not to redo her performance – but after the whole ceremony was said and done (and it turned out that even a stage invasion wouldn’t get the UK more votes) the singer did eventually respond to the night’s events.

Watch and stream episode one of Patrick Melrose for FREE – only on RadioTimes.com

Patrick Melrose is a witty, well-bred twentysomething who’s partial to pretty much every narcotic imaginable. When news of his father’s death breaks, who knows if it’s the heroin or their terrible relationship that causes him to react with such indifference. Patrick must dutifully collect his father’s remains from New York, where, he confidently declares, he will get clean. But getting sober in the Big Apple is less a piece of cake, more a rancid slice of cold turkey and he’s soon hitting the city’s seedier back streets to score a fix of anything and everything on offer.

And it’s definitely good to know she can still keep a sense of humour about the whole thing…

In general fans applauded SuRie for her resilience in carrying on her song after her microphone was snatched away, and you can watch how it all happened in the video below.

“The EBU regrets a stage invasion took place during the United Kingdom’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Lisbon this evening,” the Eurovision organiser said in a statement.

“The person responsible is currently in police custody. The UK singer SuRie and her team were offered the option to sing again but decided not to because they were extremely proud of her performance and have decided that there is absolutely no reason to perform the song again.”

The Grand Final was eventually won by Israel’s entry Netta, whose song Toy had been an early favourite in the competition.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2018

Screen Shot 2018-05-14 at 13.32.34
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Eurovision 2018 most memorable moments

The most memorable moments of Eurovision 2018

Israel's singer Netta performs the song "Toy" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. - The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. (Photo by FRANCISCO LEONG / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel wins Eurovision 2018 while UK’s SuRie finishes 24th

Eurovision Song Contest press pack download, TL

Who is Sweden’s Eurovision 2018 entry Benjamin Ingrosso?

Singer Cesar Sampson of Austria performs during Eurovision 2018 Getty)

Who is Austria’s Eurovision 2018 entry Cesár Sampson?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more