Disney+ launches in the UK: Price, app and all your questions answered

It’s been a long time coming, but entertainment juggernauts Disney have finally entered the streaming market with new service Disney+.

And this is huge news for TV and film fans alike: it means there is another player in the battle for streaming supremacy, currently headed up by Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Not only does Disney+ host a whole catalogue of past beloved classics – think Snow White or Bambi – but subscribers can also access a host of Marvel, Pixar, Fox, National Geographic and Star Wars titles, with all those companies owned by Disney.

From Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian, to Marvel’s Wandavision, Toy Story spin-offs and The Simpsons (well, 600 episodes), Disney+ has it all.

But how can you sign up? How much does Disney Plus cost? And what are the best shows and films to watch? Find out everything you need to know about the Disney streaming service below.

When did Disney Plus launch in the UK?

Disney+ launched on 24th March 2020 in the early morning in the UK.

The streaming service has been available in the USA, Canada and The Netherlands since Tuesday 12th November 2019 pulling in 10 million subscribers on its first day. With even more people now stuck indoors we expect to see big numbers during the first few days of the service being live.

Disney+ has agreed to lower the bandwidth it uses by 25% when it launches due to the extra strain on services with people working from home too – similar to the recent stance taken by Netflix.

How much does Disney Plus subscription cost?

A Disney+ subscription costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year in the UK. You can enjoy a seven-day free Disney+ trial after signing up. The Disney Plus price is less than a Netflix premium plan which comes in at £11.99 a month to give you a comparison.

How do I sign up for Disney Plus?

You can sign up to Disney+ on their website or through the Disney+ app.

You can download the app on most Android and Apple devices, as well as most Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV. Check out our guide to find out how to download the Disney Plus app.

Find out more about compatible Disney+ devices.

You’ll be able to sign up to the service through Sky Q and NOW TV – Disney+ will be available as an add-on.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney+ is a major new streaming service owned by The Walt Disney Company which features a host of new and past TV series and films from Disney and its many subsidiaries.

That means you can not only expect to find Disney projects like Lady and the Tramp, but also shows and films from:

Pixar

Marvel

Star Wars

Fox

National Geographic

As per streaming services like Netflix, you don’t have to buy for each show or film you watch. Instead, you pay a monthly subscription for access to all titles on the service’s massive library, completely ad-free.

Unlike other streaming services, however, Disney+ won’t release new shows in bulk, with new episodes of series like The Mandalorian available each week.

What devices are compatible with Disney Plus?

The Disney+ app can be downloaded on most Apple and Android devices, Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, as well consoles such as the PS4 and X Box.

Read more about Disney+ compatible devices and how to set up Disney Plus on your Amazon Firestick.

How many devices can I watch Disney+ on?

Disney Plus UK subscribers can watch on four screens at the same time. That’s the same as Netflix’s Premium Plan and one more than Amazon Prime Video. You can also register up to ten devices, and Disney Plus will support seven profiles.

Can I get Disney Plus on Sky?

Disney Plus has teamed up with Sky meaning you can get the Disney Plus app on your Sky Q box. You can watch the new service alongside your other Sky content, easy peasy. It’ll also just be added to your Sky bill. Even easier. Disney Plus is also available on Now TV too.

Disney Plus on Virgin Media and BT won’t be integrated but you can still get the app.

What TV shows are on Disney Plus?

Top Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Fox shows are available for all subscribers, including:

Star Wars series The Mandalorian , a live-action show set in the outer reaches of the galaxy between episodes VI and VII.

, a live-action show set in the outer reaches of the galaxy between episodes VI and VII. 30 seasons of hit animation series The Simpsons.

A new Toy Story series centred on new character Forky, called Forky Asks a Question . Viewers can also expect Lamp Life , an animated short exploring where Bo Peep was during the events of Toy Story 3.

. Viewers can also expect , an animated short exploring where Bo Peep was during the events of Toy Story 3. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series . The scripted show is set in the school in which High School Musical was filmed, and sees students putting together their own stage version of the film. Not confusing at all.

. The scripted show is set in the school in which High School Musical was filmed, and sees students putting together their own stage version of the film. Not confusing at all. A National Geographic show led by Jeff Goldblum called – amazingly – The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

If you want a full list of what you can watch we have a guide to everything on Disney Plus, or the best TV Shows on Disney+.

Later on, viewers can expect titles such as:

What movies are on Disney Plus?

Disney+ hosts a gigantic library of classic Disney movies (think Snow White), to Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Fox movies.

The biggest films to look out for include…

Frozen 2 . Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Disney has announced the hit sequel to the kid’s movie will be available at launch.

. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Disney has announced the hit sequel to the kid’s movie will be available at launch. The Marvel Cinematic Universe . Almost all of the MCU superhero films will be available to watch, including Avengers: Endgame.

. Almost all of the MCU superhero films will be available to watch, including Avengers: Endgame. Disney+ original movies including Togo and Lady and the Tramp

and 20th Century Fox classics including Mrs Doubtfire .

. The X-Men movies, including the acclaimed X-Men: Days of Future Past

You can find out more in our guide to the best movies on Disney+.

Is Disney Plus worth it?

There’s certainly a lot going for Disney+, with its subscription price (£5.99) cheaper than Netflix’s standard package (£8.99). And while Netflix’s standard package only allows for viewing on two devices at once, Disney+ allows for four screens to simultaneously view titles from one account.

However, although the price is certainly appealing, you have to consider what type of content you’re looking for. While Disney+ promises many child and teen titles, the service arguably lacks programmes aimed at adults, with Star Wars series The Mandalorian the only real show generating interest. But this could change by 2021, with the service set to release a string of Marvel and Star Wars titles in coming months.

Read more in our ‘Is Disney+ worth it?’ analysis

How many people can watch Disney Plus at once?

One Disney+ account can host seven profiles and can stream different from four separate screens.

Read more about how many screens can stream Disney+ titles simultaneously – and a comparison with Netflix

Can I download Disney Plus films and TV shows?

Yes, you can download titles and watch them later on the Disney+ app. Downloads will last 30 days

What is the difference between DisneyLife and Disney Plus?

Disney already had a subscription service in the UK, called DisneyLife. A £4.99 subscription granted access to a catalogue of 450+ Disney movies (including all the original versions of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book and so on).

Disney+ confirmed during a Twitter Q&A that DisneyLife will be replaced with Disney+. Read more about the difference between DisneyLife and Disney+.

