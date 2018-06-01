Amazon Prime Video June 2018 new releases: the best TV shows streaming this month

It’s that time of year again: Seth Rogen’s dark comic book adaptation Preacher – which features Dominic Cooper and Oscar nominee Ruth Negga – is returning to Amazon Prime Video for another season this June.

Plus, there’s a couple of big new additions to get excited about, including a behind-the-scenes look at the New Zealand All Blacks and Dietland, the new TV series from Mad Men and Buffy the Vampire Slayer writer Marti Noxon, fronted by the formidable Julianna Margulies.

Find out about all the new and returning TV shows coming to Amazon Prime Video this June below.

Friday 1st June: All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks

The latest in Amazon’s sports documentary series is by far its most intriguing yet – taking us behind-the-scenes with the New Zealand All Blacks during their 2017 test series against the British and Irish Lions. The cameras give us an insight into the inner workings of Steve Hansen’s team – the most successful in international rugby history – featuring Hakas aplenty and a handful of inspirational team talks. Plus, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi serves as narrator – what more could we ask for?

Tuesday 5th June: Dietland season one

Julianna Margulie’s (ER, The Good Wife) latest series has been billed as a “feminist revenge fantasy” – and it has got our ears pricked. Dietland is a dark comedy based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel of the same name, and it centres around Plum Kettle (played by Joy Nash), a plus-sized ghost writer for an advice column of a women’s mag run by tyrannical editor Kitty Montgomery (Margulies). Their empire is threatened when the magazine becomes the primary target of a feminist organisation. Former Buffy the Vampire Slayer screenwriter Marti Noxon serves as show-runner and director – and if her feature debut, To The Bone, is anything to go by, we should be in for a treat.

Friday 8th June: Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger

The latest TV series from comic book giants Marvel follows the fledgling romance of two teenage superheroes, Cloak (The Night Of’s Aubrey Joseph) and Dagger (Olivia Holt). It will share continuity with the other films and TV series in the MCU, but don’t expect to see cross-overs any time soon, as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and co are all tied down to Netflix.

Wednesday 13th June: The Bold Type season 2

The return of the comedy series inspired by the life of former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles. Season 2 will see BFFs Kat and Sutton return to the offices of Scarlet magazine, while the third member of the trifecta, Jane, deals with her decision to leave her job at the end of last year’s finale. Episodes will drop weekly from 13th June, less than 24 hours after they air in the US.

Friday 15th June: Goliath season 2

Billy Bob Thornton, Maria Bello and William Hurt lead a brilliant cast in this legal drama from Big Little Lies and Ally McBeal creator David E Kelley. Thornton stars as Billy McBride, a former lawyer who is pulled out of retirement when his friend’s 16-year-old son is charged with double homicide. The new season adds Mark Duplass (The League, The Mindy Project), and follows McBride and his team as they descend further into a conspiracy.

Monday 25th June: Preacher season 3

Seth Rogen’s bizarre-o drama returns for a slightly shorter 10-episode season, which sees lead man Jesse (Dominic Cooper) find his way back to the Louisiana plantation on which he was raised in pursuit of God. Ruth Negga’s Tulip was shot dead at the end of season two, but she features heavily in all the promotional material for the new season thus far, so we imagine a revival is in store. Episodes will drop every Monday from 25th June.