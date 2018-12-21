Avengers: Endgame Imax trailer solves some low-key mysteries from the original trailer

There’s a new, slightly wider version of the Avengers: Endgame trailer out in the world, playing in IMAX theatres in the US before showings of Aquaman, which answers a couple of questions that had been left hanging in the air by the original.

Marvel fan site MCU Cosmic reports that the trailer, with its slightly wider aspect ratio, appears to reveal that Karen Gillan’s Nebula is consoling Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) – not Captain America (Chris Evans) as some fans had speculated – given that the person in the chair whose shoulder she puts a comforting hand on can now be seen to have Stark’s heavy stubble.

It also seems to confirm that they’re on board the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship, The Benatar, owing to the “curved window architecture” that is shown a bit more clearly. These guys really do know their stuff…

Not exactly earth-shattering stuff, but it does give us an idea of what could be in store for Tony Stark, given the fact that in the original trailer he seems to be preparing to die all alone in space.

Avengers: Endgame will be released in UK cinemas on 26th April 2019