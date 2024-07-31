Best films on Paramount+
- The Caine Mutiny Court Martial
2023
Thriller
Drama
12Military courtroom drama starring Jason Clarke and Kiefer Sutherland. US Navy lieutenant Barney Greenwald is tasked with defending officer Stephen Maryk, who forcibly relieved his commander, Phillip Queeg, of duty during a typhoon. Though both Greenwald and the court are sceptical of the defendant's actions, the testimony against Queeg's leadership starts to add up.
- Chinatown
1974
Drama
Mystery
XClassic period thriller starring Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway and John Huston. When private eye JJ Gittes is hired to investigate the husband of a rich Los Angeles socialite, he stumbles into a web of deceit and murder and uncovers a terrible secret from the past.
- The Dead Don't Hurt
2023
Western
Drama
15Western starring Vicky Krieps and Viggo Mortensen. In 1860s America, French-Canadian Vivienne and Danish immigrant Holger decide to make a life together in the wilds of Nevada. However, the Civil War takes Holger away, leaving Vivienne to deal with the corrupt local landowner and his violent, sadistic son.
- Dreamgirls
2006
Drama
Music
12AMusical drama based on the Broadway show, starring Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson. Three singers from Detroit known as the Dreamettes are put on the road to success by ruthless manager Curtis Taylor Jr. But his ambition to make the Dreamettes global stars soon takes its toll on the girls.
- Escape from Alcatraz
1979
Drama
Documentary and factual
15Prison drama based on a true story, starring Clint Eastwood and Patrick McGoohan. Alcatraz - "the Rock" - is America's highest security prison where only the toughest convicts are sent, and from where no one can escape. But Frank Morris, habitual escapee, is determined that Alcatraz is just another set of bars and walls that will never hold him.
- jackass forever
2021
Drama
Comedy
18Daredevils Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and Dave England return for another round of wildly absurd and often dangerous stunts, with help from a new cast of stuntmen and women including Sean 'Poopies' McInerney, Zach Holmes, Jasper and Rachel Wolfson. Comedy, directed by Jeff Tremaine
- My Fair Lady
1964
Musical
Music
UClassic musical based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison. Henry Higgins, a professor of phonetics, bets his friend, Colonel Hugh Pickering, that he can coach a cockney flower girl to pass as a lady at any social gathering. The girl, Eliza Doolittle, initially refutes the idea, but then later turns up at Higgins's house demanding to be taught.
- Snowpiercer
2013
Drama
Fantasy
15In a snow-ravaged world, a group of travellers fight for survival on a train that perpetually circumnavigates the globe. The vehicle's occupants are divided into a military ruling elite and their dishevelled captives. But now, 17 years after the train set out on its seemingly never-ending journey, the downtrodden, abused captives have had enough. Revolution is afoot. Bong Joon-ho's fantasy thriller, starring Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell and Octavia Spencer
- Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party
2024
Music
Documentary and factual
15This fun, candid and fast-paced ride with America's greatest rock & roll band is a time capsule of the dawn of the MTV era, as well as a rare and shining glimpse into Tom Petty's lasting creative genius.
- Witness
1985
Drama
Crime/detective
15Romantic thriller starring Harrison Ford and Kelly McGillis. Tough cop John Book is assigned to protect Rachel Lapp, a member of the reclusive Amish community, after her son witnesses a murder on a rare trip to the city. Forced to run for their lives, the trio flees to the Lapps' home - a rural refuge unchanged by modern technology and governed by devout pacifist beliefs. But the violence of the outside world is never far away.