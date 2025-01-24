If you're wondering where to find some of the best films on the terrestrial channels this week, we've got you sorted with our picks for the next seven days.

Friday 24th January

The Black Swan - 11am, Film4

Swashbuckling adventure starring Tyrone Power and Maureen O'Hara. A reformed buccaneer joins forces with the new governor of Jamaica, himself a former pirate, in an effort to rid the island of piracy. Read our full review

Kind Hearts and Coronets - 4:35pm, Film4

Classic Ealing comedy starring Dennis Price, Alec Guinness and Joan Greenwood. Louis Mazzini is whiling away the eve of his execution by working on his memoirs. Born the distant heir to a dukedom, he recalls his vow to avenge his wronged mother by planning the murder of all the members of her noble family who stood between him and the title he covets. Read our full review

Face/Off - 10:45pm, BBC One

Nicolas Cage and John Travolta in Face/Off. Paramount Pictures

John Woo's action thriller, starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage. Terrorist Castor Troy is apprehended after an FBI operation, but in his coma-ridden state is unable to divulge the whereabouts of a bomb that is primed to blow up Los Angeles. With the clock ticking, Detective Sean Archer undertakes a face-transplant operation in order to impersonate Troy and locate the device. But things take a turn for the worse when Troy regains consciousness, steals Archer's face and assumes the lawman's identity. Read our full review

Before I Go to Sleep - 11:05pm, BBC Two

Mystery thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth. Following a serious accident, Christine Lucas wakes up every morning with no memory of the life she has made with her husband Ben. But despite his patience and the help of a neurologist, Christine begins to question everything she is told about what happened to her. Read our full review

Saturday 25th January

Time Bandits - 4:25pm, Film4

Fantasy comedy starring John Cleese and Sean Connery. A young boy called Kevin is transported through time by a group of dwarves who have a map revealing gaps in the universe. Robin Hood and Napoleon are among the characters they meet on their bizarre journey. Read our full review

Raiders of the Lost Ark - 9pm, Film4

Action adventure starring Harrison Ford and Karen Allen. Indiana Jones's outrageous exploits take him around the world in search of the legendary Ark of the Covenant, a religious artefact of unspeakable power wanted by the Nazis. With the help of an old flame, Indy takes on his enemies in a terrifying and death-defying battle to the finish. Read our full review

Twilight’s Last Gleaming - 11:05pm, Talking Pictures TV

A rogue general hijacks a nuclear missile silo to force the President to confess the real objective of the Vietnam War. Thriller, with Burt Lancaster and Roscoe Lee Browne. Read our full review

Sleepy Hollow - 11:15pm, Film4

Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci in Sleepy Hollow. Paramount Pictures

Gothic horror fantasy starring Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci. Unorthodox detective Ichabod Crane is sent to the village of Sleepy Hollow following a series of decapitations. However, his investigation is hampered by the locals' belief that the murders are being committed by the ghost of a headless horseman, and by his growing infatuation with the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel. Read our full review

Snatch - 11:45pm, Film4

Comedy crime drama starring Brad Pitt, Jason Statham and Benicio Del Toro. In Antwerp, jewel thief Franky Four Fingers steals a huge diamond, but before he can deliver it to his New York boss he is ambushed in London by a Russian mobster's henchmen. Elsewhere in the capital, crimelord Brick Top demands that Irish boxer Mickey One Punch take a dive in an unlicensed fight. When Brick Top joins the hunt for the missing gem, mayhem ensues. Read our full review

Sunday 26th January

Horrible Histories: the Movie – Rotten Romans - 2pm, BBC One

Historical comedy spin-off from the popular CBBC TV show, starring Sebastian Croft and Emilia Jones. Brainy but puny Roman teen Atti upsets Emperor Nero and is relocated to Britain, where he is captured by the local Celts. Read our full review

Green for Danger - 6pm, Talking Pictures TV

Comedy thriller starring Alastair Sim as an eccentric police inspector investigating a mysterious death at a British hospital during the Second World War. In a race against time, he must use all his cunning and experience to catch the murderer before a second crime is committed. Read our full review

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance - 6:15pm, Great Movies Action

Western starring James Stewart and John Wayne, and featuring Lee Marvin. In 1910, a US senator and his wife return, unannounced, to the frontier town of Shinbone to attend the funeral of an obscure rancher. A local reporter takes an interest in their arrival, and the senator then begins to tell the story of Shinbone's wild days, when gunman Liberty Valance terrorised the town. Read our full review

Schindler’s List - 10:30pm, BBC Two

Liam Neeson in Schindler's List. Universal Pictures

Steven Spielberg's classic biographical drama starring Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes. In 1939, businessman Oskar Schindler, a Gentile, comes to Krakow with the idea of getting rich quickly by using cheap Jewish labour in his factory supplying the German war effort. As Jewish persecution spreads throughout Europe, Schindler, although a close associate of SS officers, finds it worth his while to protect his workers from the escalating evil around him. Read our full review

Misery - 12am, Channel 4

Psychological thriller based on the novel by Stephen King, starring James Caan and Kathy Bates. In a remote area of the Colorado Mountains, successful novelist Paul Sheldon is injured in a car accident and taken in by ex-nurse Annie Wilkes, a devoted fan of Sheldon and his fictional heroine Misery Chastain. But events take a sinister turn when the novelist allows Wilkes to read a proof of his latest book. Read our full review

Monday 27th January

Knives Out - 10:55pm, Film4

Murder mystery comedy starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans. "Gentleman detective" Benoit Blanc is summoned to the home of a wealthy author who has been found with his throat slit. As he learns more about the deceased's eccentric family and their likely motives for murder, he forms a bond with the dead man's nurse, Marta, who also has something to hide. Meanwhile, one key question continues to gnaw at Blanc: who actually hired him? Read our full review

Sound of Metal - 11:05pm, BBC Two

Drama starring Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke. Ruben, the drummer in a heavy metal band, begins to experience hearing loss and is told his condition will deteriorate over time. Unable to afford treatment and unwilling to stop playing, Ruben lashes out, driving a wedge between him and his bandmate girlfriend, Lou. Could a community of deaf recovering substance addicts offer a lifeline? Read our full review

Night Will Fall - 12am, Channel 4

In 1945, the Ministry of Information's Sidney Bernstein was commissioned to make a documentary that would provide undeniable evidence of the Nazis' crimes. He assembled a team of film-makers including Alfred Hitchcock to record the true horror of the concentration camps, but despite initial government support, the project was deemed too politically sensitive and never broadcast. Now, 70 years later, Bernstein's film has been restored and completed by the Imperial War Museum, and this programme tells the story of its creation. Narrated by Helena Bonham Carter. Read our full review

Tuesday 28th January

The Enemy Below - 1:20pm, Film4

Second World War drama starring Robert Mitchum and Curt Jurgens. A game of cat and mouse is played out between Murrell, the captain of a destroyer, and his deadly rival beneath the waves, Von Stolberg, the captain of a U-boat who is leading his vessel to an important rendezvous. Read our full review

This Is Spinal Tap - 10pm, Comedy Central

Spoof documentary that follows the exciting comeback tour of Britain's most punctual heavy rockers, Spinal Tap, as they launch their provocative new album Smell the Glove before literally dozens of indifferent fans. Read our full review

Another Year - 1am, Film4

Comedy drama directed by Mike Leigh, starring Jim Broadbent, Lesley Manville and Ruth Sheen. Married couple Tom and Gerri live a simple but contented life and are looking forward to retirement. But the increasing emotional demands of Gerri's friend and colleague Mary brings disharmony to their lives. Read our full review

Wednesday 29th January

The Stranger - 10:35am, Talking Pictures TV

Orson Welles and Loretta Young in The Stranger. RKO Radio Pictures/Getty Images

Thriller starring Edward G Robinson, Loretta Young and Orson Welles. In the aftermath of the Second World War, an American agent is assigned to trail a Nazi war criminal who is released in the hope that he will attempt to contact his superior, one of the key figures in the Final Solution. Read our full review

The Running Man - 11am, Film4

Crime drama starring Laurence Harvey, Lee Remick and Alan Bates. When pilot Rex Black fails to qualify for an insurance payout after an accident, he stages his own death so that his wife can make a false claim. Rex flees to Spain and assumes a new identity, but when his wife joins him with the money, both are alarmed to meet Stephen Maddox, the insurance man who dealt with the case. Read our full review

Trainspotting - 10:45pm, Film4

Drama starring Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle. Mark Renton, a young heroin addict, lives with a group of friends in a squalid Edinburgh flat. Determined to change his life, but equally dependent on the drug culture around him, he visits his dealer for the last time. Read our full review

Thursday 30th January

Broken Arrow - 1:10pm, Film4

Western starring James Stewart and Jeff Chandler. Arizona in the 1870s: a US army scout, tired of the continual violence and slaughter between whites and native Americans, meets the Apache leader Cochise to negotiate a truce. Unexpectedly, the scout falls in love with a young Apache girl. Read our full review

Wonder Boys - 9:30pm, BBC Four

Comedy drama starring Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire and Frances McDormand. Middle-aged college professor Grady Tripp has a lot on his mind - his wife has just left him, his lover is pregnant and he's struggling to complete his long overdue second novel. His life is further complicated by the arrival at a faculty party of James, a troubled but talented student who happens to be carrying a gun. Read our full review

Mr Turner - 11:10pm, Film4

Period biographical drama starring Timothy Spall. The final 25 years of JMW Turner's life are marked by great turbulence in equal parts social and personal - but as the world around him grows more chaotic, the artist's paintings grow ever bolder. Read our full review

Friday 31st January

The War Lord - 2:35pm, Legend

Period epic starring Charlton Heston. An 11th-century Norman warrior is assigned to oversee an isolated Druid village. But jealousies are aroused when he falls for a young local girl. Read our full review

Rebecca - 3:05pm, Talking Pictures TV

Classic romantic thriller, based on Daphne du Maurier's novel, starring Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine. Wealthy Maxim de Winter returns from Monte Carlo to his family estate in Cornwall, accompanied by his young bride. But the new Mrs de Winter soon finds herself overwhelmed by reminders of her husband's beautiful first wife, Rebecca, who died in mysterious circumstances. Read our full review

True Grit - 4:40pm, Film4

Oscar-winning western starring John Wayne as one-eyed US marshal "Rooster" Cogburn. When a young girl discovers that her father has been robbed and murdered, she persuades the hard-drinking Cogburn to track down the killer. Read our full review

I, Robot - 12:10am, Film4

Sci-fi action thriller starring Will Smith. Chicago, 2035: in a society that has become almost entirely dependent on robots, Detective Del Spooner is called upon to investigate the death of eminent scientist Dr Alfred Lanning. All the evidence points to Lanning's super advanced robot prototype being responsible, but everybody knows that robots are programmed never to harm a human... Read our full review

