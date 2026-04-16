It was recently reported that a sequel to hit 2023 film Wonka with Timothée Chalamet was officially happening – but it turns out that's not the only upcoming film project based on Road Dahl's eccentric chocolatier.

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A new Netflix animation based on the iconic character is set to arrive in 2027, and the streamer has just announced a title, casting news and a first-look image (which you can see above) for this film.

The movie will be titled Charlie vs the Chocolate Factory, and will see Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi voicing Willy Wonka while Heartstopper's Kit Connor takes on the role of Charlie.

However, it's worth noting that this is not Charlie Bucket, the lucky golden ticket winner from the book and previous films. Instead, he's a brand new character called Charlie Paley – and if the synopsis is anything to go by, he sounds rather different from the more familiar Charlie.

According to Netflix, the film is set in modern-day London and picks up with Wonka as he is released from prison – having spent the entire time since the Golden Ticket contest behind bars for the crime of turning a child into a blueberry.

The synopsis continues: "Having served his time, Wonka returns to his factory determined to add a little sweetness to a bitter world. But one thing stands in his way: teenager Charlie Paley and his friends.

"Facing eviction, this next generation of 'rotten' kids plot to break into the factory, nab a priceless Wonka Bar, and save their homes. But like many before them who enter the fantastical world of the factory, these kids are in for a bit more than they can chew..."

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The film is directed by Jared Stern (DC League of Super-Pets) and Elaine Bogan (Spirit Riding Untamed) and will include "original songs, brand new characters and some surprising returns".

In a statement, Stern and Bogan said: "Having been raised on the delightfully twisted world of Willy Wonka, it's a privilege to bring his continued adventures to life as twisted adults.

"And how sweet to do it like never before via the magic of animation, creating a Charlie vs the Chocolate Factory that’s more deliciously unhinged than your wildest imagination. If we do a rotten job, you can throw us down a rubbish chute!"

Kit Connor and Taika Waititi. David Reiss/Gareth Cattermole

Meanwhile, Connor said he was "so excited to enter the wonderful world of Wonka" having been "immediately caught by the early concept art and the directors' vision for the film".

He added: "It's such a fun representation of the London that I know. This new adventure is going to surprise audiences around the world, you’re in for a treat!"

Waititi also praised the "bold vision" of Stern and Bogan while adding that the film remained "sympathetic to the legacy" of the franchise.

"He is so special to me," he added of Willy Wonka. "And the opportunity to voice such an iconic, eccentric candy genius – if a little mischievous at times – is hugely exciting.”

Charlie vs the Chocolate Factory will be released in 2027.

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