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Heartstopper star joins Taika Waititi's Willy Wonka in radical new take on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for Netflix
Charlie vs the Chocolate Factory will be an animated film set in modern-day London.
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Published: Thursday, 16 April 2026 at 2:00 pm
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