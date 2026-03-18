Ready or Not 2: Here I Come review – Fun horror sequel elaborates on its predecessor's killer concept
Samara Weaving is joined by a great cast of genre favourites including Elijah Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kathryn Newton.
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Published: Wednesday, 18 March 2026 at 2:53 pm
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