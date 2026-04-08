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Regé-Jean Page speaks out on the importance of diversity in romcoms: "You've got to put that aspirational imagery out there"
The Bridgerton star and The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey lead the cast of new romcom You, Me and Tuscany.
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Published: Wednesday, 8 April 2026 at 4:40 pm
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