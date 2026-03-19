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Project Hail Mary author Andy Weir had no idea what alien creature Rocky was going to look like until he saw the puppet
The popular sci-fi writer says he does not have a very "visual imagination".
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Published: Thursday, 19 March 2026 at 11:53 am
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