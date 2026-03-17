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Project Hail Mary review: Ryan Gosling charms in science fiction with a reassuring soul
This adaptation of Andy Weir's novel is by no means the most original movie – but there's much joy to be had.
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Published: Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 10:57 am
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