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Buffy icon Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood reflect on their earliest film memories – and the key thing Gellar learnt on Buffy
Genre icons Gellar and Wood appear together in horror sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – and spoke to Radio Times for our Film Flashbacks series.
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Published: Thursday, 26 March 2026 at 11:41 am
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