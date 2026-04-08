❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Undertone review: A frustratingly under-cooked and underwhelming horror film
The buzzy debut feature from Ian Tuason focuses on a podcast host who receives some terrifying audio recordings – but it fails to effectively build on its premise.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 8 April 2026 at 11:20 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad