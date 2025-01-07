Best films on Channel 4
And Then We DancedRomantic drama starring Levan Gelbakhiani. Dance student Merab has been training intensely to compete for a place in the National Georgian Ensemble, but his future is thrown into jeopardy by the arrival of an alluring new male dancer. While juggling pressure from his instructor, his classmates and his family, Merab also attempts to make sense of his own sexuality as his feelings for the dancer grow.
Apocalypse NowEpic war drama starring Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando and Robert Duvall. In Vietnam, war-weary Captain Willard is drawn into a nightmarish world when he is ordered to assassinate a rebel American officer, Colonel Kurtz, who has established his own private army deep in the Cambodian jungle.
BrokerDong-soo steals abandoned babies to sell on the adoption black market with his cash-strapped business partner Sang-hyun. When mother Moon So-young unexpectedly returns for her baby, the chancers agree to bring her on the journey to find new parents for her child. Korean comedy, starring Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won and Bae Doona
Jimmy's HallAn Irish socialist is forced into exile in 1921 after local authorities object to him running a dance hall. After 10 years in America, he returns home to care for his ageing mother. Seeing the poverty of the surrounding area, he decides to risk further conflict by reopening his abandoned hall. Ken Loach's fact-based period drama, starring Barry Ward, Simone Kirby and Andrew Scott
Sonic the HedgehogFantasy action adventure starring James Marsden, Jim Carrey and the voice of Ben Schwartz. Hunted for his incredible powers, super speedy alien Sonic lives a lonely life in hiding on Earth. When he accidentally causes a power surge, Sonic is thrown into the orbit of kindly local sheriff Tom - but also that of unhinged scientist Dr Robotnik.
The Blue CaftanDrama starring Lubna Azabal, Saleh Bakri and Ayoub Missioui. Mina and Halim are loving spouses who run a clothes shop in one of Morocco's oldest medinas. When they take on an apprentice, Youssef, the attraction between the two men becomes increasingly clear.
The Electrical Life of Louis WainBiographical drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy. In 1881, after his father dies, illustrator Louis Wain struggles to support his mother and five sisters. He hires a governess, Emily, with whom he falls in love. Despite this romance, and his growing professional success, Louis's finances remain unstable, and his mental health even more so.
The GA mysterious woman seeks revenge on the corrupt legal guardian who destroyed her life. Crime thriller, starring Dale Dickey, Romane Denis and Daniel Brochu
Under the SkinScience-fiction drama starring Scarlett Johansson. A mysterious young woman prowls the rainy streets of Scotland by night, seducing the lonely men she encounters. Along the way, the woman makes a disturbing discovery about herself.
Walking and TalkingLaura's marriage soon degenerates when she becomes obsessed by a mole on her new husband's chest. Meanwhile, best friend Amelia juggles her time with an old boyfriend and phone sex-chat lines. Romantic comedy, with Catherine Keener, Anne Heche, Todd Field and Liev Schreiber