Best films on ITVX
10 items
Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results
- Coraline
2008
Action
Family
PGAnimated fantasy based on the book by Neil Gaiman, featuring the voices of Dakota Fanning and Teri Hatcher. A little girl finds a hidden door that leads to an eerie parallel world where her "Other Mother" lavishes her with attention, but she soon feels stifled and wants to go home.
- Death Becomes Her
1992
Comedy
Fantasy
PGBlack comedy starring Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn. In the 14 years since actress Madeline Ashton stole writer Helen Sharp's fiancé, time has not been kind. When Helen reappears on the scene, seemingly untouched by the passing years, Madeline feels compelled to seek help, but she soon finds that the price of beauty is more than merely financial.
- The Man with the Golden Gun
1974
Drama
Action
PGSpy adventure starring Roger Moore and Christopher Lee. James Bond goes in search of a solar-energy device stolen by professional killer Scaramanga - a hitman who carries out his million-dollar assignments with a golden gun.
- My Left Foot
1989
Drama
Documentary and factual
15Drama based on a true story, starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Ray McAnally and Brenda Fricker. Christy Brown was born with cerebral palsy in 1932 into a large Dublin family. Poverty and ignorance add to young Christy's difficulties, but he is determined to express himself using his left foot, the only part of his body he has control over.
- The Naked Gun
1988
Drama
Comedy
15Comedy from the makers of Airplane! starring Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley. Criminals beware - Lieutenant Frank Drebin is back! International terrorism, the drug cartels, the Queen and Idi Amin are all involved in Drebin's latest case. The only problem is that Frank's not entirely sure what the case is.
- Project Nim
2011
Documentary and factual
News and current affairs
12ADrama documentary from the award-winning director of Man on Wire. America in the 1970s: a scientific study to disprove the theory that only humans can learn and understand language is initiated when a chimpanzee is taken from his parents at birth and given to a New York student to nurture. The chimp is named Nim Chimpsky and is able to learn sign language, but as Nim gets older, the experiment ceases to look like such a good idea.
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
2011
Drama
Sci-fi
12ASci-fi action adventure starring James Franco and Freida Pinto. When scientist Will Rodman's programme of drug experiments to find a cure for Alzheimer's disease is shut down he secretly takes an offspring from one of the chimpanzees he was using into his home and names him Caesar. Caesar has inherited the effects of the trial drug and begins to show remarkable intelligence, a development that will put him on a violent collision course with the humans who have abused him.
- A Single Man
2009
Drama
Romance
12ADrama starring Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. Los Angeles, 1962: following the death of his partner Jim, British-born English professor George Falconer struggles to cope and decides to get his affairs in order before taking his life that evening. But as George reflects on the past and encounters his best friend Charley and curious student Kenny, he begins to think again.
- What We Do in the Shadows
2014
Comedy
Fantasy
15Horror comedy starring Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Viago is a centuries-old vampire who shares a flat with three fellow bloodsuckers in present-day Wellington in New Zealand. The quartet struggles to fit into a modern world of paying rent and staying fashionable, until young Nick is turned into a vampire and decides to help them to adjust.
- Winter's Bone
2010
Drama
Crime/detective
15Oscar-nominated thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence and John Hawkes. Seventeen-year-old Ree Dolly lives in a poor rural backwater in the Ozark Mountains and struggles to look after her mentally ill mother and younger brother and sister. So when she finds out that her drug-dealing father has skipped bail after putting their house up as collateral, she's forced to go looking for him. Her dogged investigations lead to warnings, threats and, ultimately, violence.