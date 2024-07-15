Ad

  • Coraline

    2008

    Action

    Family

    PG

    Animated fantasy based on the book by Neil Gaiman, featuring the voices of Dakota Fanning and Teri Hatcher. A little girl finds a hidden door that leads to an eerie parallel world where her "Other Mother" lavishes her with attention, but she soon feels stifled and wants to go home.
  • Death Becomes Her

    1992

    Comedy

    Fantasy

    PG

    Black comedy starring Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn. In the 14 years since actress Madeline Ashton stole writer Helen Sharp's fiancé, time has not been kind. When Helen reappears on the scene, seemingly untouched by the passing years, Madeline feels compelled to seek help, but she soon finds that the price of beauty is more than merely financial.
  • The Man with the Golden Gun

    1974

    Drama

    Action

    PG

    Spy adventure starring Roger Moore and Christopher Lee. James Bond goes in search of a solar-energy device stolen by professional killer Scaramanga - a hitman who carries out his million-dollar assignments with a golden gun.
  • My Left Foot

    1989

    Drama

    Documentary and factual

    15

    Drama based on a true story, starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Ray McAnally and Brenda Fricker. Christy Brown was born with cerebral palsy in 1932 into a large Dublin family. Poverty and ignorance add to young Christy's difficulties, but he is determined to express himself using his left foot, the only part of his body he has control over.
  • The Naked Gun

    1988

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    Comedy from the makers of Airplane! starring Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley. Criminals beware - Lieutenant Frank Drebin is back! International terrorism, the drug cartels, the Queen and Idi Amin are all involved in Drebin's latest case. The only problem is that Frank's not entirely sure what the case is.
  • Project Nim

    2011

    Documentary and factual

    News and current affairs

    12A

    Drama documentary from the award-winning director of Man on Wire. America in the 1970s: a scientific study to disprove the theory that only humans can learn and understand language is initiated when a chimpanzee is taken from his parents at birth and given to a New York student to nurture. The chimp is named Nim Chimpsky and is able to learn sign language, but as Nim gets older, the experiment ceases to look like such a good idea.
  • Rise of the Planet of the Apes

    2011

    Drama

    Sci-fi

    12A

    Sci-fi action adventure starring James Franco and Freida Pinto. When scientist Will Rodman's programme of drug experiments to find a cure for Alzheimer's disease is shut down he secretly takes an offspring from one of the chimpanzees he was using into his home and names him Caesar. Caesar has inherited the effects of the trial drug and begins to show remarkable intelligence, a development that will put him on a violent collision course with the humans who have abused him.
  • A Single Man

    2009

    Drama

    Romance

    12A

    Drama starring Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. Los Angeles, 1962: following the death of his partner Jim, British-born English professor George Falconer struggles to cope and decides to get his affairs in order before taking his life that evening. But as George reflects on the past and encounters his best friend Charley and curious student Kenny, he begins to think again.
  • What We Do in the Shadows

    2014

    Comedy

    Fantasy

    15

    Horror comedy starring Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Viago is a centuries-old vampire who shares a flat with three fellow bloodsuckers in present-day Wellington in New Zealand. The quartet struggles to fit into a modern world of paying rent and staying fashionable, until young Nick is turned into a vampire and decides to help them to adjust.
  • Winter's Bone

    2010

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    15

    Oscar-nominated thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence and John Hawkes. Seventeen-year-old Ree Dolly lives in a poor rural backwater in the Ozark Mountains and struggles to look after her mentally ill mother and younger brother and sister. So when she finds out that her drug-dealing father has skipped bail after putting their house up as collateral, she's forced to go looking for him. Her dogged investigations lead to warnings, threats and, ultimately, violence.
