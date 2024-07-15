Drama documentary from the award-winning director of Man on Wire. America in the 1970s: a scientific study to disprove the theory that only humans can learn and understand language is initiated when a chimpanzee is taken from his parents at birth and given to a New York student to nurture. The chimp is named Nim Chimpsky and is able to learn sign language, but as Nim gets older, the experiment ceases to look like such a good idea.