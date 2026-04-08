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EastEnders favourite stars in exclusive first look at new film role as 'eccentric' mother caring for her son following his breakdown
Lorraine Stanley has a key supporting role in acclaimed new film Departures.
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Published: Wednesday, 8 April 2026 at 12:52 pm
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