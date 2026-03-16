In a clip from her upcoming film, Midwinter Break, exclusively shared with Radio Times, Lesley Manville and co-star Ciarán Hinds' characters share a tender moment in an Amsterdam bar.

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The clip – which you can watch above – shows Manville and Hinds as they each drink jenever, a Dutch gin that is traditionally preceded by a beer.

Hinds watches on as his wife handily polishes off both the beer and the gin before holding his face and kissing him in a heartwarming moment that is tinged with a sense of sadness, hinting at the larger themes of love, faith and memory the film will go on to explore.

Midwinter Break is based on the 2017 novel by Bernard MacLaverty and sees Manville and Hinds playing Stella and Gerry, a married couple who travel to Amsterdam to rekindle the passion that seems to have all but disappeared from their increasingly comfortable relationship.

The couple fled their home of Belfast during the Troubles after Stella had a traumatic experience that the film slowly reveals across its 90-minute runtime. They eventually settled in Glasgow, where they slid into the familiar routines of married life.

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To help rediscover their love for each other, Stella and Gerry head to Amsterdam where they are forced to reckon with the past, their relationship and what the future might hold for each of them.

The film marks the directorial debut of Olivier Award-winning theatre director Polly Findlay, known for her work with the National Theatre. Nick Payne, writer of the Andrew Garfield/Florence Pugh drama We Live in Time, co-wrote the script alongside MacLaverty.

Watch the full trailer for Midwinter Break:

Midwinter Break initially premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival on 26 February and will be released in the UK on 20 March.

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