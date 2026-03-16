British acting legend Lesley Manville stars in exclusive sweet moment from her heartbreaking new film
The new film sees Manville paired with actor Ciarán Hinds as they head to Amsterdam for a poignant exploration of faith, love and memory.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 5:50 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad