- Gladiator II
2024
Drama
Action
15
After losing his home, Lucius, the son of a slain Roman General, is forced to enter the Colosseum in an attempt to bring glory back to Rome. Ridley Scott's historical drama sequel, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, with Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprising their roles from the first filmRead more
- Juror #2
2024
Drama
Crime/detective
Mystery
Thriller
12A
Magazine writer and family man Justin Kemp is sequestered to serve on the trial of James Sythe, who is accused of killing his girlfriend Kendall one year ago, following a fight in a bar. Justin faces an agonising moral dilemma - he was at the same pub as the defendant that fateful night, and struck something on the road during the drive home, which might have been Kendall. Clint Eastwood's legal thriller, starring Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, JK Simmons and Kiefer SutherlandRead more
- Night Call
2024
Drama
Crime/detective
Action
Thriller
15
After responding to an emergency call from a mysterious woman, a young locksmith gets unwittingly caught in the crosshairs of a ruthless mob boss. Thriller, starring Jonas Bloquet and Mustii. In French with English subtitlesRead more
- Saturday Night
2024
Drama
Comedy
History
15
During the build-up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live on October 11th 1975, a group of young comedians and writers prepare to change television forever. Comedy, starring Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith and Ella HuntRead more
- Strange Darling
2023
Drama
Thriller
Horror
18
A twisted one-night stand devolves into a serial killer's vicious killing spree and a cat-and-mouse chase. Writer/director JT Mollner's thriller, starring Willa Fitzgerald, Kyle Gallner, Madisen Beaty and Barbara HersheyRead more
- September 5
2024
Drama
Documentary and factual
Thriller
History
15
Historical drama starring Peter Sarsgaard and John Magaro. When members of the Israeli Olympic team are attacked and held hostage during the 1972 Games in Munich, the TV crew at ABC Sports realise they can provide live coverage. However, worldwide broadcast is still a fledgling technology, and over a fraught 24 hours the under-experienced unit scrambles to provide the best possible ongoing report.Read more
- The Room Next Door
2024
Drama
12A
Former war correspondent Martha is resigned to the grip of inoperable stage three cervical cancer. She plans to spend her final weeks in a rented property near Woodstock with a euthanasia pill obtained illegally on the dark web. While she awkwardly articulates her desire to stay in control, her friend Ingrid seeks comfort in the company of mutual old flame Damian. Pedro Almodovar's drama, his first feature shot in the English language, starring Tilda Swinton, Julianne Moore, John Turturro and Alessandro NivolaRead more
- The Surfer
2024
Drama
Thriller
Horror
15
A father returns to Australia to buy his childhood home. To celebrate, he takes his teenage son to Luna Bay so they can surf together. However, he becomes locked in a battle of one-upmanship with local thugs. Thriller, starring Nicolas Cage and Julian McMahonRead more
- Wicked
2024
Music
Musical
Fantasy
Romance
Arts and culture
Drama
PG
Fantasy musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-Butera. Elphaba Thropp is an outcast among the citizens of Oz due to her green skin and magical powers. When she arrives at the prestigious Shiz University, she is given a chance to develop her abilities and finds an unlikely friend in the popular Galinda. But something's rotten in the state of Oz, and the two young women arrive at a crossroads from which there'll be no turning back.Read more