Fantasy musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-Butera. Elphaba Thropp is an outcast among the citizens of Oz due to her green skin and magical powers. When she arrives at the prestigious Shiz University, she is given a chance to develop her abilities and finds an unlikely friend in the popular Galinda. But something's rotten in the state of Oz, and the two young women arrive at a crossroads from which there'll be no turning back.