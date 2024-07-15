Best films on BBC iPlayer
- Hope and Glory
1987
Drama
War
15Semi-autobiographical drama based on the wartime childhood of writer/director John Boorman. In the London suburbs, nine-year-old Bill Rohan finds his own life, and the lives of his family, increasingly disrupted during the early months of the Second World War.
- Sound of Metal
2019
Drama
Romance
15Drama starring Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke. Ruben, the drummer in a heavy metal band, begins to experience hearing loss and is told his condition will deteriorate over time. Unable to afford treatment and unwilling to stop playing, Ruben lashes out, driving a wedge between him and his bandmate girlfriend, Lou. Could a community of deaf recovering substance addicts offer a lifeline?
- Misery
1990
Drama
Crime/detective
18Psychological thriller based on the novel by Stephen King, starring James Caan and Kathy Bates. In a remote area of the Colorado Mountains, successful novelist Paul Sheldon is injured in a car accident and taken in by ex-nurse Annie Wilkes, a devoted fan of Sheldon and his fictional heroine Misery Chastain. But events take a sinister turn when the novelist allows Wilkes to read a proof of his latest book.
- Bridge of Spies
2015
Drama
Crime/detective
12Spy thriller based on a true story, starring Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance. At the height of the Cold War, it falls to insurance lawyer James B Donovan to represent Soviet spy Rudolf Abel and broker a prisoner swap involving two American men - pilot Francis Gary Powers and student Frederic Pryor.
- Just Mercy
2019
Drama
Documentary and factual
12ADrama based on a true story, starring Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson. In 1989 Alabama, young lawyer Bryan Stevenson and his legal partner Eva Ansley become involved in the case of a man on death row, Walter McMillian, who claims to have been wrongfully convicted. Bryan quickly discovers that the trial's key evidence was flimsy - but it seems no one wants to listen.
- Eighth Grade
2018
Drama
Comedy
15Comedy drama starring Elsie Fisher and Josh Hamilton. Thirteen-year-old Kayla spends her spare time recording little-watched motivational videos for her YouTube channel, but is shy and awkward with her peers. While navigating her final week of middle school, Kayla encounters various situations and students that profoundly shape her as she enters the next phase of her life.
- In the Heat of the Night
1967
Drama
Crime/detective
12AOscar-winning crime drama starring Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger. In a small southern town a black stranger is arrested for the murder of a rich industrialist. The bigoted police chief subjects him to an interrogation, only to discover that his suspect is a top homicide cop from Philadelphia.
- Kensuke's Kingdom
2023
Drama
Animation
PGAnimated adventure featuring the voices of Aaron MacGregor and Ken Watanabe. Young Michael embarks upon a globe-trotting sea voyage with his parents. But a storm separates them and Michael finds himself on a desert island with only his dog and an elderly man, Kensuke, for company.
- Twelve Monkeys
1995
Mystery
Thriller
15Futuristic thriller starring Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe. The year 2035: an unknown virus has wiped out most of humanity and the few survivors live in a grim subterranean city beneath Philadelphia. Haunted by a vision from the past, convict James Cole is "volunteered" to travel back in time to 1996 to discover the origin of the epidemic. But Cole is transported to the wrong year and is soon arrested as a madman.
- The Wolf of Wall Street
2013
Drama
Documentary and factual
18Blackly comic drama based on a true story, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. With his dreams of wealth and a gift with words, Jordan Belfort rises through the ranks of Wall Street traders during the 1980s. But his success brings notoriety, and his increasingly shady activities attract the attention of the FBI.