Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Hope and Glory

    1987

    Drama

    War

    15

    Semi-autobiographical drama based on the wartime childhood of writer/director John Boorman. In the London suburbs, nine-year-old Bill Rohan finds his own life, and the lives of his family, increasingly disrupted during the early months of the Second World War.
  • Sound of Metal

    2019

    Drama

    Romance

    15

    Drama starring Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke. Ruben, the drummer in a heavy metal band, begins to experience hearing loss and is told his condition will deteriorate over time. Unable to afford treatment and unwilling to stop playing, Ruben lashes out, driving a wedge between him and his bandmate girlfriend, Lou. Could a community of deaf recovering substance addicts offer a lifeline?
  • Misery

    1990

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    18

    Psychological thriller based on the novel by Stephen King, starring James Caan and Kathy Bates. In a remote area of the Colorado Mountains, successful novelist Paul Sheldon is injured in a car accident and taken in by ex-nurse Annie Wilkes, a devoted fan of Sheldon and his fictional heroine Misery Chastain. But events take a sinister turn when the novelist allows Wilkes to read a proof of his latest book.
  • Bridge of Spies

    2015

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    12

    Spy thriller based on a true story, starring Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance. At the height of the Cold War, it falls to insurance lawyer James B Donovan to represent Soviet spy Rudolf Abel and broker a prisoner swap involving two American men - pilot Francis Gary Powers and student Frederic Pryor.
  • Just Mercy

    2019

    Drama

    Documentary and factual

    12A

    Drama based on a true story, starring Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson. In 1989 Alabama, young lawyer Bryan Stevenson and his legal partner Eva Ansley become involved in the case of a man on death row, Walter McMillian, who claims to have been wrongfully convicted. Bryan quickly discovers that the trial's key evidence was flimsy - but it seems no one wants to listen.
  • Eighth Grade

    2018

    Drama

    Comedy

    15

    Comedy drama starring Elsie Fisher and Josh Hamilton. Thirteen-year-old Kayla spends her spare time recording little-watched motivational videos for her YouTube channel, but is shy and awkward with her peers. While navigating her final week of middle school, Kayla encounters various situations and students that profoundly shape her as she enters the next phase of her life.
  • In the Heat of the Night

    1967

    Drama

    Crime/detective

    12A

    Oscar-winning crime drama starring Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger. In a small southern town a black stranger is arrested for the murder of a rich industrialist. The bigoted police chief subjects him to an interrogation, only to discover that his suspect is a top homicide cop from Philadelphia.
  • Kensuke's Kingdom

    2023

    Drama

    Animation

    PG

    Animated adventure featuring the voices of Aaron MacGregor and Ken Watanabe. Young Michael embarks upon a globe-trotting sea voyage with his parents. But a storm separates them and Michael finds himself on a desert island with only his dog and an elderly man, Kensuke, for company.
  • Twelve Monkeys

    1995

    Mystery

    Thriller

    15

    Futuristic thriller starring Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe. The year 2035: an unknown virus has wiped out most of humanity and the few survivors live in a grim subterranean city beneath Philadelphia. Haunted by a vision from the past, convict James Cole is "volunteered" to travel back in time to 1996 to discover the origin of the epidemic. But Cole is transported to the wrong year and is soon arrested as a madman.
  • The Wolf of Wall Street

    2013

    Drama

    Documentary and factual

    18

    Blackly comic drama based on a true story, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. With his dreams of wealth and a gift with words, Jordan Belfort rises through the ranks of Wall Street traders during the 1980s. But his success brings notoriety, and his increasingly shady activities attract the attention of the FBI.
See more Best films on BBC iPlayer
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe in time for our Strictly Special

Enjoy weekly copies of Radio Times, and full access to the Radio Times App. Subscribe by 17 September for 5 weeks for only £2 and get your Strictly Special.
Subscribe now
Ad