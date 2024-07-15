Futuristic thriller starring Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe. The year 2035: an unknown virus has wiped out most of humanity and the few survivors live in a grim subterranean city beneath Philadelphia. Haunted by a vision from the past, convict James Cole is "volunteered" to travel back in time to 1996 to discover the origin of the epidemic. But Cole is transported to the wrong year and is soon arrested as a madman.