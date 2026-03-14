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Colleen Hoover explains how Reminders of Him changed her perspective on adapting her novels
Reminders of Him is Colleen Hoover's third adaptation in two years – and the bestselling author isn't slowing down any time soon.
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Published: Saturday, 14 March 2026 at 10:00 am
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