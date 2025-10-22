US author Colleen Hoover has quickly become a household name over the past decade or so. After a successful big-screen adaptation with 2024's It Ends with Us, it's no shock that several other of Hoover's novels are in the running to be turned into movies and TV series.

Ad

The latest of Hoover's works to be adapted is her 2019 novel Regretting You, which hits cinemas this Friday 24th October. Directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars), the film follows an often-quarrelling mother and daughter whose lives are changed when a tragedy befalls them.

For a story this character-focussed, it was important for the cast to have the right chemistry – and it seems like Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames especially did. Grace spoke to Access Hollywood about having "more than a few [improvised] kisses".

Want to know who else is in Regretting You and why their faces may be familiar? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast.

Regretting You cast: Who stars in the film?

The confirmed cast list is as follows:

Allison Williams as Morgan Grant

Mckenna Grace as Clara Grant

Dave Franco as Jonah Sullivan

Mason Thames as Miller Adams

Scott Eastwood as Chris Grant

Willa Fitzgerald as Jenny Davidson

Clancy Brown as Hank 'Gramps' Adams Sr

Sam Morelos as Lexie

Ethan Costanilla as Efren

Luke Pierre Roness as Hank Adams Jr

Daniel Smith as Pastor

Alicia Cuthbertson as ER Desk Attendant

Marcelle LeBlanc as Tonya

Kurt Yue as Doctor

William Burnham Simmons as Elijah

Joe Binford Jr as the Voice of DJ

Read on for more about the cast and who they're playing.

Allison Williams plays Morgan Grant

Allison Williams as Morgan Grant in Regretting You. Paramount Pictures

Who is Morgan Grant? Morgan is Clara's mother and Chris's wife.

Where have I seen Allison Williams before? First rising to fame as part of the Just Add Water comedy troupe, Williams starred in a lead role in Netflix's Girls and since then has appeared in A Series of Unfortunate Events, Get Out, Fellow Travelers, and the M3GAN film series.

Mckenna Grace plays Clara Grant

Mckenna Grace as Clara Grant in Regretting You. Jessica Miglio/Paramount Pictures

Who is Clara Grant? Clara is the child of Morgan and Chris, who has a romantic interest in Miller.

What else has Mckenna Grace been in? Grace began her career as a child actor, appearing in I, Tonya as the young Tonya Harding. Her prolific career has included Captain Marvel, Fuller House, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, The Haunting of Hill House and The Handmaid's Tale.

Dave Franco plays Jonah Sullivan

Dave Franco as Jonah Sullivan in Regretting You. Paramount Pictures

Who is Jonah Sullivan? Jonah is Morgan's brother-in-law and complex friend.

What else has Dave Franco worked on? Franco's first film appearance was in Superbad, and he has since appeared in the 21 Jump Street films, The LEGO Movie, and is known for playing Greg Sestero in The Disaster Artist, which was directed by his brother, James Franco. He recently starred alongside his wife Alison Brie in horror film Together.

Mason Thames plays Miller Adams

Mason Thames as Miller Adams in Regretting You. Paramount Pictures

Who is Miller Adams? Miller is Clara's love interest.

Where else have I seen Mason Thames? Thames has made an impression as a young leading man, starring in The Black Phone (and its new sequel) as well as leading the cast of How to Train Your Dragon (2025), taking over from Jay Baruchel as the live-action Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III.

Scott Eastwood plays Chris Grant

Scott Eastwood as Chris Grant in Regretting You. Jessica Miglio/Paramount Pictures

Who is Chris Grant? Chris is husband to Morgan and father to Clara.

Where have I seen Scott Eastwood? Eastwood has been in Suicide Squad (2016), several films in the Fast & Furious franchise (including the recent Fast X), as well as Pacific Rim Uprising.

Willa Fitzgerald plays Jenny Davidson

Willa Fitzgerald as Jenny Davidson in Regretting You. Paramount Pictures

Who is Jenny Davidson? Jenny is Morgan's sister and best friend.

Why do I recognise Willa Fitzgerald? Fitzgerald had a starring role in Strange Darling and has appeared in TV series such as Gotham, House of Cards, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Clancy Brown plays Gramps

Clancy Brown. Getty

Who is Gramps? Hank "Gramps" Adams Sr is Miller's grandfather.

What else has Clancy Brown appeared in? Brown is a prolific actor and voice actor, having played hundreds of voice roles from Savage Opress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars to Lex Luthor in the LEGO Batman videogames and movie adaptation. He has also appeared in a wealth of films and TV series, most recently The Penguin and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Sam Morelos plays Lexie

Who is Lexie? Lexie is Clara's best friend.

Where do I recognise Sam Morelos from? Morelos's first major role was as Nikki in That '90s Show, and they have also appeared in Descendants: The Rise of Red, as well as a number of independent short films.

Regretting You is out in cinemas across the UK on Friday 24th October.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.