❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Regretting You cast: Who stars in the new Colleen Hoover adaptation?
Check out everything you need to know about the full cast list for the new romantic drama.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Wednesday, 22 October 2025 at 2:54 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad