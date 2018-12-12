Accessibility Links

The Titans take over in new Godzilla II: King of the Monsters trailer

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has to deal with much more than just Godzilla in the movie sequel

Screen Shot 2018-12-12 at 09.36.36

Godzilla is the least of Millie Bobby Brown’s worries in the latest trailer for Godzilla II: King of the Monsters, which gives us a glimpse of the other gigantic beasts that have come out to wreak havoc upon the world.

Advertisement

By the looks of things, Stranger Things star Bobby Brown and her fellow humans will resort to working with Godzilla to take out some even more menacing foes, including a three-headed… something who faces off against Godzilla at the end of the trailer.

“Which of these titans are here to protect us?” a man asks the US senate in the clip, “and which of these titans are here to threaten us?”

Check it out below.

Stranger Things’ Bobby Brown stars in the new film, which according to the official synopsis will follow “the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.”

Guess King Ghidorah is the big bad at the end of the trailer then.

The film also stars Kyle Chandler, Sally Hawkins, Bradley Whitford, Vera Farmiga and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Advertisement

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to be released in May 2019

