When is Bohemian Rhapsody released in the UK? What’s it about and who stars in it?

Years in the making, fans of rock band Queen and its frontman Freddie Mercury finally have the film they’ve been waiting for.

Bohemian Rhapsody is set in the 1970s, and follows Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon as they join forces to create the iconic band.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bohemian Rhapsody.

When is Bohemian Rhapsody released in UK cinemas?

Bohemian Rhapsody will be in UK cinemas from 24th October.

Is there a trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody?

Yes, and it’s a head-banger, featuring some of Queen’s greatest hits.

What’s Bohemian Rhapsody about?

The film, directed by Kick Ass filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, follows the band’s early years — during the trailer, Mercury is seen approaching the original members, who’ve just lost their previous lead singer — right up until their legendary performance together at Live Aid in 1985.

The trailer also features the band working on their experimental song Bohemian Rhapsody, which provides the film’s title.

“How many more Galileos do you want?” drummer Roger Taylor (X-Men: Apocalypse’s Ben Hardy) shouts, before Mercury, played by Mr Robot’s Rami Malek, responds: “Roger, there’s only room in this band for one hysterical queen.”

The film also stars Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Queen’s lead guitarist; Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon, Queen’s bass guitarist; The Night Manager’s Tom Holland as manager Jim Beach; and Sing Street’s Lucy Boynton in the role of Mary Austin, Mercury’s lifelong companion.

The film has been plagued with difficulties, however – comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was originally set to play Mercury, but left the film following “creative differences” with Mercury’s former bandmates, who are producing the film and allowing access to Queen’s back catalogue.

Ben Whishaw was reportedly also attached to star as the Queen frontman prior to Malek’s casting, while original director Bryan Singer also left the project.

