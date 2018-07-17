Accessibility Links

Felicity Jones stars as Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg in first trailer for On the Basis of Sex

The biopic centres around Ginsberg’s fight against gender discrimination

Felciity Jones (trailer screenshot, EH)

The first trailer for On the Basis of Sex has landed, starring Felicity Jones as US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

On the Basis of Sex focuses on Ginsberg’s struggle to be taken seriously as a woman practicing law, and the landmark case early on in her career that helped overturn gender discrimination in the courts.

Armie Hammer plays Ginsberg’s husband Marty, who worked with her on the case, and the biopic also stars Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates and Sam Waterston.

Natalie Portman was originally meant to play the judge, but dropped out for unknown reasons in 2017 and was replaced by the Rogue One and Theory of Everything star.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Getty, SL
Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Getty, SL
On the Basis of Sex, which honours the 25th anniversary of Ginsberg’s Supreme Court tenure, hits UK cinemas on 8th February 2019.

