How to listen to The Last Kingdom’s official podcast

Fans of The Last Kingdom are in for a real lockdown treat: the series has launched an official podcast, featuring some of the biggest stars from the show.

The new series consists of three episodes hosted by Alexander Dreymon (Uhtred of Bebbanburg), Mark Rowley (Finan) and Arnas Fedaravičius (Sihtric), which offer insight into life on set, hidden talents, alternative careers and, of course, pranks.

Those familiar with the show will know that Uhtred, Finan and Sihtric have a charming bond as allies fighting alongside each other, which is reflected in their friendship off-camera too.

The Last Kingdom podcast includes plenty of jokes and banter between the three actors as they reflect on their time with the show, which recently dropped its fourth season on Netflix.

Audio versions of all three episodes are available to listen to now on Spotify and Apple Music, while video versions of the podcast have started being shared to The Last Kingdom’s official YouTube channel.

Here’s episode one, which was uploaded on Saturday 23rd May…

The Last Kingdom season four sees Alexander Dreymon return to the role of fearsome warrior Uhtred, who helps protect the kingdom of Wessex from both Viking invaders and threats from within.

The series is loosely based on real British history, taking inspiration from Bernard Cornwell’s historical fiction novels The Saxon Stories.

