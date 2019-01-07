How will Hunter leave EastEnders? 5 shock theories

EastEnders has confirmed the exit of Hunter Owen, with Charlie Winter set to to leave after a year in the role of Mel’s son following his murder of deceitful stepdad Ray Kelly.

The teen saved his mother’s life during a violent showdown in the woods as she was being strangled by her bigamist husband, who had rumbled her plot to expose him, by shooting the brutal bigamist. Mel is covering up her offspring’s grisly crime by burying the body and the pair plan to go on the run to escape suspicion as the police investigate Ray’s disappearance.

Events will spiral into a dramatic departure for the character in the coming weeks, but with Hunter secretly still in possession of the gun he used to kill Ray fans are wondering what his next move will be – and now we know he’s leaving, speculation is now rife as to how he will be written out. Will any of these five theories prove correct?

He kills again

Why would EastEnders bother with the twist of Hunter still having the gun if he wasn’t going to use it again? There is a list of locals the lad has beef with that could end up in the sociopath schoolboy’s firing line if he gets a taste for murder. Could he become Walford’s next serial killer and end up locked away in a high-security unit like a teenage Hannibal Lecter?

He’s caught by the cops

For once the Walford police could do their job properly and solve the case, putting Hunter behind bars where he probably belongs. If the cops discover what really happened on Ray and Mel’s woodland wedding night (which proved romance is dead – literally) the boy would surely go down, even if it was self-defence. But would Mel go down for aiding and abetting?

He kills himself

We’ve already entered some dark territory with this plot, and the way wild-eyed Hunter was cradling that pistol to his face like the Joker made us realise how unstable this kid is. There are many psychological layers in that brain beneath that boy band blonde hairdo, it’s possible Hunter’s conflicted hero worship of the man who tried to kill his mother might make him feel guilty to the point he takes his own life, unable to deal with his actions.

Mel kills him

There’s a whiff of Norman and Ma Bates in Mel and Hunter’s creepy mother/son dynamic. Hunter went to great lengths to keep Jack Branning away from her and she’s unsurprisingly treading on eggshells around her offspring worried he could snap at any moment following his trigger pulling. It would bring the plot to an epic climax if he turned on her and she was forced to defend herself by killing him.

He goes on the the run

Depending on whether or not ‘Enders want to leave the door open for the character, homicidal Hunter could simply slip off into the night with a wad of cash and a packed lunch from Mel sending him on his way. Mel might even take the blame for murdering Ray if the body is dug up, not wanting to see her son do time. But what’s more exciting as a conclusion – a killer being on the loose, or a definite full-stop on the storyline?

