Jacob uses Liv to make Maya jealous as Emmerdale obsession continues

Emmerdale schoolboy Jacob Gallagher (Joe Warren-Plant) continues to be tormented by his crush on teacher Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) next week, and tries to make her jealous by flirting with Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele). Is the teenager’s obsession set to take the storyline into sinister territory?

Having already misread the friendship between him and his stepdad David Metcalfe’s (Matthew Wolfenden) girlfriend by kissing her, young Jake is battling with his hormones and lying that he is sleeping with pal Liv hoping it will make Maya jealous.

The lad shocked Miss Stepney by asking her to leave David for him, and her lack of a definite response has some fans convinced that the situation between pupil and teacher has been portrayed as deliberately ambiguous – and even that Maya is set to start grooming Jacob.

How does Maya react to Jacob’s plan?

Next week, Maya overhears Jacob asking Liv out on a date to the cinema which clearly seems to be for her benefit. Jake then gets angry with David when he tries to offer relationship advice over his burgeoning ‘romance’ with Liv.

Confused by his stepson’s erratic behaviour and moodswings, David is none the wiser about Jacob’s inappropriate feelings towards Maya but when she later finds herself alone with the lad she urges him to stop taking out his frustrations on David.

Jacob doesn’t take the pep talk too well and strops off on his date with Liv, leaving Maya to realise his feelings for her are stronger than she realised – and the crush is getting increasingly out of hand.

Will Maya come clean to David about Jacob having declared his feelings for her, and that there has been a kiss? Is Emmerdale embarking on a slow-burn grooming plot for the characters? Or could Jacob end up compromising Maya’s career and reputation if he feels rejected by her?