Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Michael B Jordan packs a punch in first trailer for Creed II

Michael B Jordan packs a punch in first trailer for Creed II

Sylvester Stallone and Tessa Thompson also reprise their roles for the Rocky sequel

American actor Michael B Jordan poses on arrival for the European Premiere of 'Black Panther' in central London on February 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

“I wanna rewrite history.”

Advertisement

Black Panther’s Michael B Jordan is reprising his role as Adonis “Donnie” Creed in the new Rocky sequel — and he’s out for vengeance, facing down the son of the man who killed his father Apollo.

The brand new trailer for Creed 2 sees Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, issue Adonis with a challenge to fight, and it seems that our hero is determined to accept, despite the world warning him against it.

“You’ve got to think real hard about this, you’ve got people who need you,” Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky warns him, to which Adonis replies: “I’m taking the fight. I ain’t got a choice.”

“That’s the same thing your father [Apollo] said,” Rocky replies, “and he died right here in my arms.”

Thor actress Tessa Thompson reprises her role as Adonis’ girlfriend Bianca, who asks Adonis not to fight — particularly since the pair have had a baby together since the first Creed film.

“It’s not just us anymore, Donnie,” Bianca reminds him.

“Round after round,” he replies, “you learn more about yourself and when I stepped in that ring, it wasn’t all about me.”

Advertisement

Creed II is due in UK cinemas on 30th November 2018

Tags

All about Creed 2

American actor Michael B Jordan poses on arrival for the European Premiere of 'Black Panther' in central London on February 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Tessa Thompson, Lady and the Tramp (Getty, Sky, EH)

Thor star Tessa Thompson to voice Lady in Disney’s Lady and the Tramp remake

Bodyguard (BBC), Vanity Fair (ITV)

Autumn’s top 20 dramas – introduced by their writers and creators

(Netflix)

Meet the cast of Ozark season 2

Donald Sutherland in Trust

Meet the cast of BBC2’s Getty kidnapping drama Trust

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more