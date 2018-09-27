Michael B Jordan packs a punch in first trailer for Creed II

“I wanna rewrite history.”

Black Panther’s Michael B Jordan is reprising his role as Adonis “Donnie” Creed in the new Rocky sequel — and he’s out for vengeance, facing down the son of the man who killed his father Apollo.

The brand new trailer for Creed 2 sees Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, issue Adonis with a challenge to fight, and it seems that our hero is determined to accept, despite the world warning him against it.

“You’ve got to think real hard about this, you’ve got people who need you,” Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky warns him, to which Adonis replies: “I’m taking the fight. I ain’t got a choice.”

“That’s the same thing your father [Apollo] said,” Rocky replies, “and he died right here in my arms.”

Thor actress Tessa Thompson reprises her role as Adonis’ girlfriend Bianca, who asks Adonis not to fight — particularly since the pair have had a baby together since the first Creed film.

“It’s not just us anymore, Donnie,” Bianca reminds him.

“Round after round,” he replies, “you learn more about yourself and when I stepped in that ring, it wasn’t all about me.”

Creed II is due in UK cinemas on 30th November 2018