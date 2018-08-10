EastEnders: Stuart drops charges against Tina – but STILL stalks the Carters

EastEnders’ Carter family think Stuart Highway’s intimidation campaign is over after he dropped charges against Tina for attacking him and seemingly disappeared – but his chilling revenge continues in secret, as he pins pictures taken without their knowledge on the wall in his dingy flat… What is his sinister master plan?

In tonight’s episode (Friday 10 August), Mick and Linda returned to Walford having taken fragile Tina away for a few days after sinister Stuart broke into the Vic flat, not wanting his victim to know his campaign of terror was ramping up.

Tina eventually learnt what her relatives had been hiding from her and fumed at being kept in the dark, but when the police paid a visit and told her Stu had dropped the charges from her attack on him last month and leaving him for dead she had mixed emotions and headed for the tube station, determined to escape the spectre of her tormentor and the lies of her family.

A pep talk from ex-girlfriend Sonia Fowler put things in perspective for Teen, and she returned to the Vic with a fresh outlook announcing she wouldn’t allow Stuart to drive her out of her own home and refused to let him win. The Carters were united as they declared their ordeal with Mick’s misguided childhood friend finally at an end, with Halfway having already rejected his bullying big brother once and for all.

However, the disturbing final scene showed sinister Stuart in his gloomy flat pinning pictures of the Carters – some of them taken secretly that very day – to a creepy wall of hate, staring menacingly as he plotted his next move. Unstable Stuart’s hatred for the Queen Vic owners has clearly intensified – but after breaking in during the middle of the night and secretly snapping photographs without them knowing, where can this possibly end?

Will he abduct Tina again and recreate the chilling events of 1994 when he locked her in a car boot and threatened to burn her to death? Or could Mick or Halfway be his ultimate targets as he lashes out at those he blames for his life falling apart?

