What’s the last order date from Amazon for Christmas delivery?

With more and more Christmas presents being ordered online each year, the days of trudging the streets looking for a gift shop open after work on Christmas Eve are almost over… except if you forget to order in time.

The last thing you want is for that perfect gift for mum and dad, brother and sister, wife or husband… or even worse, the children, to be sitting in a warehouse on Christmas Day, when it should be under the tree.

That’s why it’s imperative you know the last ordering dates if you’re thinking of buying your gifts from Amazon.

If you’re a last minute online Amazon shopper… these are the dates you NEED TO KNOW!

How late you can leave an order from Amazon depends on the postage you are willing to pay for, and whether you are a member of Amazon Prime.

These are the dates that get you delivery before Christmas if the item is marked as “in stock” and “Dispatched from and sold by Amazon” or “Fulfilled by Amazon”. Be sure to check the delivery date quoted before checkout.

Standard Delivery – Friday 21 December, 11.59 PM

One-Day Delivery – Sunday 23 December (Last order time for delivery by Christmas varies by item and location)

Same Day Delivery – Monday 24th December – (Greater London and 13 other cities. Order eligible items as late as 12:00 noon. Availability is limited) [Check availability in your area]